Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 369,948
About the complex

Residential buildings, a business center, a street with cafes, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment center, a hotel, and a health center will be built in the new residential area. Many green areas for walking and recreation will be equipped on the territory of the quarter.

More than 1.4 thousand apartments in 16 residential blocks. The apartments have high ceilings (3.05 m). Each apartment has a balcony 6 m2, garden or terrace.

With a one-time payment, a 9% discount is provided.

Delivery:

  • 1 phase - November 2023
  • 2 phase - November 2024
  • 3 phase (commercial zone) - November 2025
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Zeytinburnu district, on the European side of the city. The area has a developed infrastructure, everything you need for a comfortable life is nearby. Within a 10-minute drive:

  • Avrasya Hospital
  • modern park Bakirköy Botanik
  • Istinye University and İstanbul Topkapi University

Cafes, restaurants, shops and schools are within walking distance. Bus and tram stops, metro station are within 10 minutes walk. The project is located near E5 highway

  • embankment 4 km - 10 minutes by car
  • subway 1 km - 15 minutes on foot
  • Marmara Forum shopping center 3 km - 5 minutes by car
  • The historical center of Istanbul - Sultanahmet district - 20 minutes by car
  • Istanbul International Airport is 35 minutes away
