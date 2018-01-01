Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy

Phuket, Thailand

from € 122,746

35–70 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2022

Object feature: The division of the houses offers a panoramic view of the sea of 75% apartments. And also makes the project one of the best options for investing in Phuket. The developer offers a guaranteed income 7% for 5 years or a rental program 60/40% In the complex: A new and absolutely unique project is located only 300 m from the most popular and tourist beach of Phuket - Karon, which is for its snow-white sand, the crystal clear water and the developed infrastructure is known. The complex consists of two seven-story buildings with green hills overlooking the wide ocean. The entire infrastructure of the district is within walking distance: cafes, restaurants, including Russian cuisine, shops, supermarkets, massage - and spa - salons, pharmacies, banks and money exchange offices, markets, temples and local attractions. The complex itself has a hotel license, an extensive infrastructure and a range of high-quality services - Hotels 5 *, which meet all the requirements of even the most demanding guests: Infinity - Pool on the roof of each building with its own bar - Restaurant and panoramic view of the sea, pool on the ground floor with terrace for sunbathing, sauna, a fitness center with professional equipment, children's playroom and library, Breakfast restaurant, tropical garden, lobby, two indoor parking spaces, 24 - Hours - Security - and video surveillance system. In the apartment: 191 apartments with single - and double layout and the possibility, connect several apartments with one penthouse. All layouts are carefully thought out to ensure maximum comfort and space: a spacious open living room combined with a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, a separate bedroom and a bathroom, a balcony. At the request of guests, you can equip a dressing room or install a bathtub in Balinese style. The design of the apartments is tropical modernity, made in warm, natural colors with wood and natural materials. Map: Airport: 40 min Patong: 10 min li Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 5 min Golf club: 10 min Come: 25 min places nearby Big Buddha Phuket Simon Cabaret li Mini Golf Dino Park and Restaurant Karon Night Market Suwan Khiri Khet Temple