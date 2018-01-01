Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy

  1. Realting.com
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
from € 64,397
About the complex

The Muve Ram 22 is an impressive condominium and apartment project consisting of 254 apartments on 8 floors .

The complex is located in Ramkhamheng, one of the busiest areas of Bangkok, from where you can quickly reach nearby areas such as Sukhumvit, Rama 9 and Srinagarindra.

In addition, two lines of high-speed trains are a stone's throw away.
There are also access roads to the Chalong-Rat expressway ( Ram-Intra-At-Narong ), C-Rat and the Bangkok-Chonburi motorway nearby.

In the vicinity of The Muve Ram 22, there are many restaurants and shops.
The nearest schools are in close proximity.

The journey to Suvarnabhumi Airport will take only 25 minutes by car!

The design of the complex was designed to satisfy any lifestyle: live, work, learn and much more.

EASY:
- Joint workspace
- Laundry
- Wireless internet
- Reliable video surveillance system 24/7
- lobby
- Fitness
- Public Garden
- Security 24/7
- Parking

Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!

New building location
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
