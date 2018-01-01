  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Thailand
  4. Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom

Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom

Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from € 51,082
;
Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Muve Bangna is a luxurious condominium facility located in the heart of Bang Na, Bangkok.

The facility includes 464 units of designer apartments on 8 floors.

There is also a landscaped area with gardens.
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!

This area provides a light route to the East Coast to industrial areas and to places in eastern Thailand such as Pattaya and Chonburi.
Its location near the new Suvarnabhumi International Airport stimulates further growth and development.

EASY:
- Conference room
- Laundry
- Lobby in the building
- Recreation area
- Own gym
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Security
- Playground
- Children's pool
- Shared garden
- Parking

Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!

New building location
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Similar complexes
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Ban Kata, Thailand
from € 95,578
Residence Kata Ocean View Residences
Ban Kata, Thailand
from € 112,929
Apart - hotel Layan Green Park
Phuket, Thailand
from € 59,679
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya, Thailand
from € 63,228
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket, Thailand
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from € 51,082
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from € 100,347
31–70 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Art House
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are located in the heart of the Ravai region. This place is the cradle of tourism and the first historically famous beach in Phuket. Strogy and at the same time the romantic style of the complex puts you in a state of comfort, the calm and the calm. The residents of the condominium can enjoy all the services and amenities of the hotel 5 *: Infinity - Pool on the roof with a view of the beach of Ravai and the Andaman Sea, Bar&a restaurant with a wonderful view of the mountains and the sunset, a yoga - center with sea view, a restaurant on the ground floor, a café, a mini market, a parking lot, A free shuttle bass to the beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui as well as to the supermarkets Tesco Lotus and Macro. Reception 24 / h, security - and video surveillance cameras offer you a comprehensive feeling of comfort and security. In the apartments: 48 apartments with different sizes and layouts, the optimal combination of color scheme, daylight and space will interest even the most demanding buyer. Each apartment has a balcony where you can enjoy breathtaking views and sunsets. An excellent location ( only 150 m from the beach ) and a guaranteed rental program ( 8% per year ) offer a unique opportunity, maximize the use of real estate for both investment and investment for private purposes. Card Airport: 50 min / li > Shopping center: 10 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 2 / li > Hospital: 15 min Golf club: 10 min Places near li / li < > li / li > Nye Harn Beach Watch base on Cape Promtep Bon Island Phuket Orchid Farm Phuket Museum of Sea Shells>
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from € 522,207
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation! In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time. PLUSES OF LCD: - Large pool - Club - Parking - Garden - Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Cleaning service Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Samut Prakan, Thailand
from € 97,275
Completion date: 2025
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI developer. The residential complex is located in Klong-San in Bangkok. Klong San is one of the oldest areas of Bangkok with centuries of history. This area is ideal for both permanent residence and investment, as it is one of the safest areas of Bangkok. PLUSES OF LCD: - balcony; - parking; - barbecue area; - gym; - elevator; - rooftop terrace; - round-the-clock security; - pool. Location: From the residential complex it is very easy to get to the center of the business district, and it will also be easy to travel out of town. Nearby will find all the necessary infrastructure for life ( cafes, restaurants, shops, places for entertainment ). Call us and we will select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
Realting.com
Go