Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom

About the complex
The Muve Bangna is a luxurious condominium facility located in the heart of Bang Na, Bangkok.
The facility includes 464 units of designer apartments on 8 floors.
There is also a landscaped area with gardens.
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!
This area provides a light route to the East Coast to industrial areas and to places in eastern Thailand such as Pattaya and Chonburi.
Its location near the new Suvarnabhumi International Airport stimulates further growth and development.
EASY:
- Conference room
- Laundry
- Lobby in the building
- Recreation area
- Own gym
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Security
- Playground
- Children's pool
- Shared garden
- Parking
