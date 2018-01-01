Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey

Patong, Thailand

from € 115,265

Completion date: 2024

THE PROJECT – Paradise Beach Residence Paradise Beach Residence Phuket, located 2 km southwest of Patong, is an exceptional residence on the island of Phuket. The pristine, compact beach is one of Phuket’s hidden treasures. Chic and modern, the project offers one-bedroom residence units of 45 square meters and 60 square meters. The one-bedroom residence units boast a tropical, modern design and feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas. The square-shaped layout maximizes space. The design is minimalistic with large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to allow natural light to cascade through the apartment and enhance the impressive views. Each apartment has a balcony with a private Jacuzzi and the ground floor apartments offer the ultimate relaxation experience with direct pool access. The fully furnished units boast impeccably stylish furniture and modern decorations to provide all the necessary comforts in your dream holiday property. Featured with a variety of convenient on-site amenities and facilities, owners of Paradise Beach Residence Phuket will be able to enjoy parking, pool center, pool bar, conference room, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxury spa and wellness center, Mini Mart, and lobby with 24-hour security, along with restaurants that offer Thai and Western cuisines Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance. Buy-Back Option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period. Payment Terms 200,000.00 THB reservation deposit 35% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from Reservation Agreement 10% upon 90 days from the previous installment 15% upon completion of infrastructure 15% upon building foundation completion 15% upon building structure completion 10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover Owner benefits Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water, and monthly fee. The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee. The owner can get a VIP member card and enjoy a discount in Paradise Beach. FEATURES of Paradise Beach Residence Property Type: Residence Plot Size (sqm): 24,100 sqm Layout: 45 & 60sqm, 1 bedroom Total Units: 1,152 Ownership: Protected 90 years Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open plan kitchen Living Room: Open plan living area Swimming Pool: 7,000 sq.m swimming pool plus rooftop infinity pool Balcony: Private balcony with Jacuzzi View: Garden View/Pool View/Side Seaview Distance from the sea: 300 meters