Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey

Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from € 45,353
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
About the complex

The Muve Bangkhae is a project located in Bang Khae Nuea, Bangkok. The residential complex has a modern dynamic design and accommodates 261 square meters on 8 floors, from where a beautiful view of the city opens.

A metro station is 190 meters away, which will save you enough time. Also within walking distance are: shopping centers, shops, reliable hospitals and well-known educational institutions. Each destination is very close!

EASY:
- common garden
- own gym
- conference room
- space for modern work
- round-the-clock security
- video surveillance 24/7
- laundry
- lobby
- near public transport


Call us and we will provide you with a selection of top objects in Thailand and help bring your dreams to reality!

Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
