Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone

Ban Kata, Thailand

from € 92,642

30–33 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2022

Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplicity of shape and characteristic interiors create a deep feeling of spaciousness and comfort without equal. The public area and botanical gardens expressively emphasize all the delights of a luxurious life, and the infrastructure and additional houses absorb simplicity and tranquility in their pure form. Among other things, the following services and facilities are available in the condominium: reception, multifunctional library, botanical garden and tropical recreation areas, Vistibul, administration, roof terrace, panoramic pool, laundry, bus route service, parking, 24 hour security. In the apartments: Designers have established the enormous potential to increase rental income and capital growth in the project, maximizing all the benefits of a luxurious life in modern conditions. A special role in the design of the residence is played by a fantastic flower cocktail, among which a classic turquoise tone characteristic of semi-precious stones stands out. The characteristic features of the one and two bedroom apartments are perfectly selected natural lighting, a spaciousness and a combination of materials of the highest quality. The combination of original local materials, the best wood species and tile species illuminates the interior space with magical charm. The concept of aesthetic design — is a tribute to local traditions and colonial heritage, an invisible but lasting thread that unites the past and the present. Map: Airport: 1 hour Patong: 15 min Shopping Center: 15 min min Golf club -: 30 min Yate - club: 40 min Nearby places Grand Buddha li li > Suvan Khiri Khet Temple