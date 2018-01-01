  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone

Samut Prakan, Thailand
from € 97,275
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
About the complex

FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI developer. The residential complex is located in Klong-San in Bangkok.

Klong San is one of the oldest areas of Bangkok with centuries of history. This area is ideal for both permanent residence and investment, as it is one of the safest areas of Bangkok.

PLUSES OF LCD:
- balcony;
- parking;
- barbecue area;
- gym;
- elevator;
- rooftop terrace;
- round-the-clock security;
- pool.

Location:
From the residential complex it is very easy to get to the center of the business district, and it will also be easy to travel out of town. Nearby will find all the necessary infrastructure for life ( cafes, restaurants, shops, places for entertainment ).

Call us and we will select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!

Samut Prakan, Thailand
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Ban Kata, Thailand
from € 92,642
30–33 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Art House
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplicity of shape and characteristic interiors create a deep feeling of spaciousness and comfort without equal. The public area and botanical gardens expressively emphasize all the delights of a luxurious life, and the infrastructure and additional houses absorb simplicity and tranquility in their pure form. Among other things, the following services and facilities are available in the condominium: reception, multifunctional library, botanical garden and tropical recreation areas, Vistibul, administration, roof terrace, panoramic pool, laundry, bus route service, parking, 24 hour security. In the apartments: Designers have established the enormous potential to increase rental income and capital growth in the project, maximizing all the benefits of a luxurious life in modern conditions. A special role in the design of the residence is played by a fantastic flower cocktail, among which a classic turquoise tone characteristic of semi-precious stones stands out. The characteristic features of the one and two bedroom apartments are perfectly selected natural lighting, a spaciousness and a combination of materials of the highest quality. The combination of original local materials, the best wood species and tile species illuminates the interior space with magical charm. The concept of aesthetic design — is a tribute to local traditions and colonial heritage, an invisible but lasting thread that unites the past and the present. Map: Airport: 1 hour Patong: 15 min Shopping Center: 15 min min Golf club -: 30 min Yate - club: 40 min Nearby places Grand Buddha li li > Suvan Khiri Khet Temple
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
from € 64,397
Completion date: 2023
The Muve Ram 22 is an impressive condominium and apartment project consisting of 254 apartments on 8 floors . The complex is located in Ramkhamheng, one of the busiest areas of Bangkok, from where you can quickly reach nearby areas such as Sukhumvit, Rama 9 and Srinagarindra. In addition, two lines of high-speed trains are a stone's throw away. There are also access roads to the Chalong-Rat expressway ( Ram-Intra-At-Narong ), C-Rat and the Bangkok-Chonburi motorway nearby. In the vicinity of The Muve Ram 22, there are many restaurants and shops. The nearest schools are in close proximity. The journey to Suvarnabhumi Airport will take only 25 minutes by car! The design of the complex was designed to satisfy any lifestyle: live, work, learn and much more. EASY: - Joint workspace - Laundry - Wireless internet - Reliable video surveillance system 24/7 - lobby - Fitness - Public Garden - Security 24/7 - Parking Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from € 522,207
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation! In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time. PLUSES OF LCD: - Large pool - Club - Parking - Garden - Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Cleaning service Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
