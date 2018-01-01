Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
About the complex
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI developer. The residential complex is located in Klong-San in Bangkok.
Klong San is one of the oldest areas of Bangkok with centuries of history. This area is ideal for both permanent residence and investment, as it is one of the safest areas of Bangkok.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- balcony;
- parking;
- barbecue area;
- gym;
- elevator;
- rooftop terrace;
- round-the-clock security;
- pool.
Location:
From the residential complex it is very easy to get to the center of the business district, and it will also be easy to travel out of town. Nearby will find all the necessary infrastructure for life ( cafes, restaurants, shops, places for entertainment ).
