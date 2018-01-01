  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Thailand
  4. Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa

Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa

Phuket, Thailand
from € 849,713
;
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas.

The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area!

The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers.

The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature.
The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy.

EASY:
- Shared pool
- Club house
- Public Garden
- Fitness
- General gym
- Direct access to the beach
- 24 hour security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Parking
- elevator

Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!

New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Similar complexes
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Phuket, Thailand
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Patong, Thailand
from € 123,899
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from € 894,029
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket, Thailand
from € 535,879
Villa Fifth Element
Phuket, Thailand
from € 281,927
You are viewing
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket, Thailand
from € 849,713
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket, Thailand
from € 1,975,814
365 m² 1 apartment
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there are 9 magnificent villas with a swimming pool on a hillside ranging from 1,143 to 1,818 sq.m. The project is built in a unique and recognizable modern tropical style, with rounded bends. The villas are unusually modern and unique in design, have 2 or 3 levels; there are 2 types: type B ( 4 bedrooms ) has a total area of 625 sq.m., and type C ( 5 bedrooms ) has a monumental area of 1246 sq.m. The interiors include a spacious and bright living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped kitchen. Exteriors are suitable for outdoor activities, events or pool parties. On the roof there is a stylish gazebo that can be used as a place for family meetings, a barbecue party or any other outdoor activities. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. EASY: - Parking - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Management in the complex - Pool - Parking - Air conditioning - Wi-Fi Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from € 978,290
410 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ². With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms. The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools! This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of the ever-growing demand for luxury tourism in Phuket. PLUSES OF LCD: - Home bathroom with separate bathroom and shower. - Living room and dining area of open plan - Fully equipped kitchen with island / bar - Private pool ( long 10.80 m or 13 m ) - Open living rooms - Gardens - pantry - Garage - Management company - Security 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from € 535,879
665 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex is located on a hill 380 meters above sea level. The project is located at: Karon Beach, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. Despite the fact that the project is at the very epicenter of tourist life, Hightone Villas retain an atmosphere of privacy and privacy. Far from the village is Karon Beach, famous for its beauty, length and singing quartz sand! Travel time by car from Karon Beach takes no more than 5 minutes. Drainage systems, storm sewers and drainage avoids flooding during the rainy season, and specialized road surface of internal travel prevents slipping. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. Hightone Seaview Villas & unique project in a unique location and you have a chance to become the owner of one of the villas - pearls of this prestigious complex! EASY: - Pool - Security 24/7 - Roof pool - Garden - Laundry - Covered parking - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!
Realting.com
Go