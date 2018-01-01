  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more

Phuket, Thailand
from € 120,825
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
About the complex

Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas.

The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area!

The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers.

The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature.
The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy.

EASY:
- Shared pool
- Club house
- Public Garden
- Fitness
- General gym
- Direct access to the beach
- 24 hour security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Parking
- elevator

Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!

New building location
Phuket, Thailand
