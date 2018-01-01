  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury

Phuket, Thailand
from € 522,207
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
About the complex

Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district.

The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace.

The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation!

In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time.


PLUSES OF LCD:
- Large pool
- Club
- Parking
- Garden
- Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Cleaning service

Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!

New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from € 522,207
Patong Bay Seaview's functional and luxurious residence offers the opportunity to purchase a modern apartment in Phuket with a guaranteed return on investment. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located on the outskirts of the lively Patong Beach area. It offers 454 fully furnished one-bedroom apartments (45.5 m2) near the famous tourist center of Phuket. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room and dining area of open plan, bedroom, balcony with sea and mountain views. Modern design complemented by tropical landscaped gardens On the territory of the residences there is a communal pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, club. The project includes a sufficient number of parking spaces. Details Property Type: Apartment with Sea View Land size (sq.m): 32,262 sq.m. Plan: 45.5 sq.m, 1 bedroom Total units: 454 Property: Secure rental with a guarantee of profitability 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open Planning Kitchen Living room: Public-plan living room Pool: Private balconies with sea view Balcony: Separate Garden: Landscaping Garden View: Sea / Mountains Lease Guarantee Terms Lease guarantee 7% NOTO (subject to withholding income tax) (without a monthly fee, without electricity, without maintenance, without a repayment fund) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year. Refund option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can apply for the ransom and receive back all paid money. After 15 years, the possibility of revising the new warranty period of the lease. The owner can use the apartment 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, without the cost of electricity, water and monthly fees. The owner can also get the right to use the object at peak season.
Developer: Art House
Airport: 40 min Patong: 10 min Shopping center: 15 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 5 min Hospital: 10 min Yate - club: 25 min Nearby places Grand Buddha li li golf Karon Suvan Khiri Khet Temple
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are located in the heart of the Ravai region. This place is the cradle of tourism and the first historically famous beach in Phuket. Strogy and at the same time the romantic style of the complex puts you in a state of comfort, the calm and the calm. The residents of the condominium can enjoy all the services and amenities of the hotel 5 *: Infinity - Pool on the roof with a view of the beach of Ravai and the Andaman Sea, Bar&a restaurant with a wonderful view of the mountains and the sunset, a yoga - center with sea view, a restaurant on the ground floor, a café, a mini market, a parking lot, A free shuttle bass to the beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui as well as to the supermarkets Tesco Lotus and Macro. Reception 24 / h, security - and video surveillance cameras offer you a comprehensive feeling of comfort and security. In the apartments: 48 apartments with different sizes and layouts, the optimal combination of color scheme, daylight and space will interest even the most demanding buyer. Each apartment has a balcony where you can enjoy breathtaking views and sunsets. An excellent location ( only 150 m from the beach ) and a guaranteed rental program ( 8% per year ) offer a unique opportunity, maximize the use of real estate for both investment and investment for private purposes.
