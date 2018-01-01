Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
About the complex
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunning views of the Andaman Sea.
The complex is located in the heart of Ravai, 15 minutes from the beaches of Kata and Karon and within walking distance to the entire tourist infrastructure!
The condominium consists of 7-storey buildings with 60 apartments made in a modern design.
The apartments have tablets with which you can manage the climate, lighting and safety of the apartment.
The price of the apartments includes a package of furniture and appliances.
This is a unique project, with a well-developed infrastructure around, which will make your stay as comfortable as possible!
FEED:
- Roof terrace
- Bar
- Endless pool with sea view
- Kovorking
- gym
- Gardens
- Sauna
- Security 24/7
- Parking
- Chip system of entrance to the complex
- elevator
