Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more

Phuket, Thailand
from € 111,356
About the complex

Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunning views of the Andaman Sea.

The complex is located in the heart of Ravai, 15 minutes from the beaches of Kata and Karon and within walking distance to the entire tourist infrastructure!

The condominium consists of 7-storey buildings with 60 apartments made in a modern design.

The apartments have tablets with which you can manage the climate, lighting and safety of the apartment.
The price of the apartments includes a package of furniture and appliances.

This is a unique project, with a well-developed infrastructure around, which will make your stay as comfortable as possible!

FEED:
- Roof terrace
- Bar
- Endless pool with sea view
- Kovorking
- gym
- Gardens
- Sauna
- Security 24/7
- Parking
- Chip system of entrance to the complex
- elevator

Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
 

New building location
Phuket, Thailand
