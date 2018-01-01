Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more

Phuket, Thailand

from € 100,347

31–70 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2020

Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are located in the heart of the Ravai region. This place is the cradle of tourism and the first historically famous beach in Phuket. Strogy and at the same time the romantic style of the complex puts you in a state of comfort, the calm and the calm. The residents of the condominium can enjoy all the services and amenities of the hotel 5 *: Infinity - Pool on the roof with a view of the beach of Ravai and the Andaman Sea, Bar&a restaurant with a wonderful view of the mountains and the sunset, a yoga - center with sea view, a restaurant on the ground floor, a café, a mini market, a parking lot, A free shuttle bass to the beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui as well as to the supermarkets Tesco Lotus and Macro. Reception 24 / h, security - and video surveillance cameras offer you a comprehensive feeling of comfort and security. In the apartments: 48 apartments with different sizes and layouts, the optimal combination of color scheme, daylight and space will interest even the most demanding buyer. Each apartment has a balcony where you can enjoy breathtaking views and sunsets. An excellent location ( only 150 m from the beach ) and a guaranteed rental program ( 8% per year ) offer a unique opportunity, maximize the use of real estate for both investment and investment for private purposes. Card Airport: 50 min / li > Shopping center: 10 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 2 / li > Hospital: 15 min Golf club: 10 min Places near li / li < > li / li > Nye Harn Beach Watch base on Cape Promtep Bon Island Phuket Orchid Farm Phuket Museum of Sea Shells>