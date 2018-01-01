Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom

  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
from € 1,014,092
About the complex

Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units.

The luxurious residence is located in the middle of the forest, just a short drive from the beautiful Layan beach and the famous Phuket lagoon!

Each villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a living room and an open-plan dining room, modern kitchen with an island.
Rare trees from all over Thailand land on the entire complex.

The complex will satisfy the requirements of the most demanding tourists who prefer villas in the immediate vicinity of the beach.

Improvement:
- Sauna
- Playground
- Shared pool
- Security
- gym

Infrastructure:
- 2 beaches
- Waterpark
- Airport
- Golf field
- Cafe
- Shops
- Hotels 5*
- Supermarket
- School

Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!

