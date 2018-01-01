Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey

Patong, Thailand

from € 139,604

Completion date: 2024

Patong Bay Ocean View Cottages is in a great location between Patong Hills. It consists of 300 one-bedroom cabins located very close to the exciting Patong Beach complex. The size of the cabins is 60 or 70 square meters. The elegantly designed cabins are fully furnished. Modern and cozy, with a minimalist design, with some of the best sea views. Each cabin has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a dining room and a bedroom, a Jacuzzi or a private pool. The cabins are located between tropical gardens with views of the sea and mountains. The complex has a community pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, as well as a club and parking. SECURITY INVESTMENTS WITH GUARANTED INCOME This first-class investment in real estate located on the outskirts of Patong is delivered with a rental guarantee of 7 % NET for the next 15 years. An enviable location near Patong Beach, which receives a large part of the growing number of tourists in Phuket annually. DETAG1 > / p Type of real estate: Rural house with sea view Common area size ( sq.m ): 30 396 Planning: 60 and 70 square meters, 1 bedroom Total houses: 300 Style: tropical / modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: public plan living room Pool: private balconies with sea views Balcony: Separated Garden: Landscaping garden See: Sea / Mountains Repayment option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can request the ransom and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years, the possibility of reviewing the new warranty rental period.