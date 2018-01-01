Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
About the complex
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ².
With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms.
The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket.
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!
This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of the ever-growing demand for luxury tourism in Phuket.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Home bathroom with separate bathroom and shower.
- Living room and dining area of open plan
- Fully equipped kitchen with island / bar
- Private pool ( long 10.80 m or 13 m )
- Open living rooms
- Gardens
- pantry
- Garage
- Management company
- Security 24/7
