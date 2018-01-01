  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Thailand
  4. Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey

Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey

Phuket, Thailand
from € 978,290
;
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ².
With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms.

The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket.
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!

This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of the ever-growing demand for luxury tourism in Phuket.

PLUSES OF LCD:
- Home bathroom with separate bathroom and shower.
- Living room and dining area of open plan
- Fully equipped kitchen with island / bar
- Private pool ( long 10.80 m or 13 m )
- Open living rooms
- Gardens
- pantry
- Garage
- Management company
- Security 24/7


Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 410.0
Price per m², € 2 233
Apartment price, € 919 255
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Similar complexes
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from € 894,029
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket, Thailand
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Patong, Thailand
from € 123,899
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Phuket, Thailand
You are viewing
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from € 978,290
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from € 651,491
272 m² 1 apartment
Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket. The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach. The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd. The houses are made in a modern style. The project offers comfortable villas from 3 to 5 bedrooms, with an area of 289 sq.m, 332 sq.m or 360 sq.m. Spacious bedrooms with panoramic windows offer views of a private pool or private garden. The modern kitchen is equipped with everything necessary. The sea and the beach, where the beach clubs Catch, Xana and Maya are located, are just 15 minutes away! Blue Tree Water Park, as well as a yoga center, restaurants and cafes, is a 5-minute drive away. In the same area there is a golf club, shopping galleries and Boat Avenue with restaurants and the Villa Market supermarket, international schools, fitness clubs and other infrastructure necessary for recreation and life. FACILITIES OF LCD: - BBQ area - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Patong, Thailand
from € 139,604
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Ocean View Cottages is in a great location between Patong Hills. It consists of 300 one-bedroom cabins located very close to the exciting Patong Beach complex. The size of the cabins is 60 or 70 square meters. The elegantly designed cabins are fully furnished. Modern and cozy, with a minimalist design, with some of the best sea views. Each cabin has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a dining room and a bedroom, a Jacuzzi or a private pool. The cabins are located between tropical gardens with views of the sea and mountains. The complex has a community pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, as well as a club and parking. SECURITY INVESTMENTS WITH GUARANTED INCOME This first-class investment in real estate located on the outskirts of Patong is delivered with a rental guarantee of 7 % NET for the next 15 years. An enviable location near Patong Beach, which receives a large part of the growing number of tourists in Phuket annually. DETAG1 > / p Type of real estate: Rural house with sea view Common area size ( sq.m ): 30 396 Planning: 60 and 70 square meters, 1 bedroom Total houses: 300 Style: tropical / modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: public plan living room Pool: private balconies with sea views Balcony: Separated Garden: Landscaping garden See: Sea / Mountains Repayment option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can request the ransom and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years, the possibility of reviewing the new warranty rental period.
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from € 2,089,968
425 m² 1 apartment
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle. The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m. Each villa includes a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room, as well as a fully equipped kitchen with an island / bar. The modern-shaped landscape pool is surrounded by spacious pool terraces, and larger types of villas are equipped with a large covered rooftop terrace. The stunning 360-degree panoramic view of the mountains from each villa is simply breathtaking. And we can not compare with anything! BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is clearly distinguished in the real estate market by its favorable location, as well as a modern and functional design with sophisticated furniture. Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools. PLUSES OF LCD: - Roof gazebo - Outdoor shower - pantry - Covered parking for 2 cars - elevator - Management company - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Public Garden Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Realting.com
Go