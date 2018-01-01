Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya

Ban Kata, Thailand

from € 125,582

72 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2017

Kata Ocean View Residences are located in southern Phuket, Thailand. Stylish, modern complex includes 153 apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, one or two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, some apartments have a jacuzzi. Western standards have been maintained in all our projects, guaranteeing their demand and ease of rental. Design features include imported floors made of wood and laminate, high-quality finishing materials and glass patio doors to maximize living space. Access to large terraces is via glass doors from floor to ceiling, which open to cover natural surrounding lighting and tropical landscapes. All apartments have air conditioning with an individual control system, cable / satellite TV with cables, Wi - Wi-Fi Internet connection, and are also fully equipped with an alarm and fire extinguishing system. Wellness center with spa, gym, multifunctional program and restaurant are also part of the complex. Buying an apartment in Kata Ocean View will be an asset, as it will be an investment and can be leased for additional income. Real estate for rent is very popular among expatriates in Phuket, but finding quality and stylish housing is difficult. Variant of the rental program The annual rental income is divided by 70% for the owner and 30% for the management company, service charge 60 THB sq.m / month, utilities ( use of electricity/) Water and the Depreciation Fund ( single payment ). Bonuses for owners Opportunity for the Owner to use the sauna, ice bath, fitness - center and shuttle bus to Kata beach for free, as well as join the 10% discount on health center events.