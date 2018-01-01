Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
About the complex
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable developers of Phuket and the Railand Property Group.
The project consists of 124 apartments made in two types of layout: studios 36 sq.m and single apartments 57 sq.m.
All apartments with a private balcony.
The building resembles a cruise ship, on the upper deck of which there is a swimming pool and terrace.
Also on the roof of the building is a sports and fitness center, a bar, a restaurant with panoramic sea views.
LOCATION:
Sole Mio is 200 meters from Bangtao Beach, opposite the 4 * Hotel Amora Beach Resort Phuket.
Along the coast there are many authentic restaurants, and a luxury beach club Catch and 5 * Laguna resort are a 10-minute walk away.
A short drive — Blue Tree Phuket Water Park and Porto De Phuket Shopping Area.
FACILITIES OF LCD:
- Pool
- Fitness center
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Parking
- Restaurant
- Reception Hall
- Bar
- Sauna and massage
- Kids Club
- Concierge service
- Cable TV
Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!