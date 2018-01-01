Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey

Patong, Thailand
from € 115,265
Completion date: 2024
THE PROJECT – Paradise Beach Residence
Paradise Beach Residence Phuket, located 2 km southwest of Patong, is an exceptional residence on the island of Phuket. The pristine, compact beach is one of Phuket’s hidden treasures. Chic and modern, the project offers one-bedroom residence units of 45 square meters and 60 square meters.
The one-bedroom residence units boast a tropical, modern design and feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas. The square-shaped layout maximizes space. The design is minimalistic with large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to allow natural light to cascade through the apartment and enhance the impressive views. Each apartment has a balcony with a private Jacuzzi and the ground floor apartments offer the ultimate relaxation experience with direct pool access.
The fully furnished units boast impeccably stylish furniture and modern decorations to provide all the necessary comforts in your dream holiday property.
Featured with a variety of convenient on-site amenities and facilities, owners of Paradise Beach Residence Phuket will be able to enjoy parking, pool center, pool bar, conference room, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxury spa and wellness center, Mini Mart, and lobby with 24-hour security, along with restaurants that offer Thai and Western cuisines
Purchase Conditions
Rental guarantee conditions
7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance.
Buy-Back Option
After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid.
After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period.
Payment Terms
200,000.00 THB reservation deposit
35% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from Reservation Agreement
10% upon 90 days from the previous installment
15% upon completion of infrastructure
15% upon building foundation completion
15% upon building structure completion
10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover
Owner benefits
Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water, and monthly fee.
The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee.
The owner can get a VIP member card and enjoy a discount in Paradise Beach.
FEATURES of Paradise Beach Residence
Property Type: Residence
Plot Size (sqm): 24,100 sqm
Layout: 45 & 60sqm, 1 bedroom
Total Units: 1,152
Ownership: Protected 90 years Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year
Style: Tropical / Modern
Kitchen: Open plan kitchen
Living Room: Open plan living area
Swimming Pool: 7,000 sq.m swimming pool plus rooftop infinity pool
Balcony: Private balcony with Jacuzzi
View: Garden View/Pool View/Side Seaview
Distance from the sea: 300 meters