Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK

About the complex
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach.
Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort.
The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residential units and is equipped with a furnished living room, a fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms.
The complex is located at 26/1 Khok Tanode, Soi 14, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
The project, located in the shade of trees, includes a very large communal pool and sun loungers for relaxation.
Climbing in a convenient location, residents can easily reach many attractions such as Layan Beach, Bout Avenue Cherngtalai, Phuket Fantasy.
Phuket International Airport is just 20 minutes from the complex!
Amenities:
- SPA
- Fitness center
- Pool
- Restaurant on site
- Garden
- elevator
- Parking
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Reception
