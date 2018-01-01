Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK

  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
from € 101,487
About the complex

Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach.
Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort.

The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residential units and is equipped with a furnished living room, a fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms.

The complex is located at 26/1 Khok Tanode, Soi 14, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.

The project, located in the shade of trees, includes a very large communal pool and sun loungers for relaxation.

Climbing in a convenient location, residents can easily reach many attractions such as Layan Beach, Bout Avenue Cherngtalai, Phuket Fantasy.

Phuket International Airport is just 20 minutes from the complex!

Amenities:
- SPA
- Fitness center
- Pool
- Restaurant on site
- Garden
- elevator
- Parking
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Reception


Call us and we will provide you with a selection of top objects in Thailand and help bring your dreams to reality!

Apart - hotel Layan Green Park
Apart - hotel Layan Green Park
Phuket, Thailand
from € 59,679
30 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Layan Green Park
Layan Green Park is designed specifically for families with children. And to take care of the nature of Phuket, modern environmentally friendly technologies are used in construction. The project is being built next to the famous Laguna, 700 meters from Laian Beach, the northern part of Bang Tao Beach. Layan is a picturesque secluded beach with white sand and kazuarin trees. Owners and guests of Layan Green Park will save up to 40% on energy and water consumption. This percentage is achieved through energy-saving light sources, roof insulation and external walls, the use of solar panels, the purification and use of rainwater for irrigation of greenery on facades. The project meets the requirements of the international classification of the environmental friendliness of EDGE buildings. The project infrastructure occupies 30% of the total area of the site, which meets the requirements of the resort of 4-5 stars. On the territory there is a restaurant and bar, a shop, a gym and an open sports ground, a treadmill, a terrace for yoga and 4 pools with fresh water. A special place is occupied by a children's club with an area of 250 square meters with daily animation. In total, 403 apartments will be built ranging from 30.3 to 121 square meters with furniture and household appliances. Each apartment is equipped with automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning and Smart House technology.
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from € 45,353
Completion date: 2024
The Muve Bangkhae is a project located in Bang Khae Nuea, Bangkok. The residential complex has a modern dynamic design and accommodates 261 square meters on 8 floors, from where a beautiful view of the city opens. A metro station is 190 meters away, which will save you enough time. Also within walking distance are: shopping centers, shops, reliable hospitals and well-known educational institutions. Each destination is very close! EASY: - common garden - own gym - conference room - space for modern work - round-the-clock security - video surveillance 24/7 - laundry - lobby - near public transport Call us and we will provide you with a selection of top objects in Thailand and help bring your dreams to reality!
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Phuket, Thailand
from € 120,825
Completion date: 2025
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers. The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. EASY: - Shared pool - Club house - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Direct access to the beach - 24 hour security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - elevator Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
