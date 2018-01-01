  1. Realting.com
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile

Phuket, Thailand
from € 518,126
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
About the complex

LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island.

Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high floor-to-ceiling windows.

The project is located at: X8XG + 56J Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 8, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, on a picturesque plot of land in the heart of the central business district.

The complex is in a wonderful place, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers!

EASY:
- Reception
- Lobby service
- Security 24/7
- Pool
- Parking
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Garden

The community is suitable for families looking for a villa with a pool with a unique design and a full range of services.

Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 640.0
Price per m², € 1 644
Apartment price, € 1 051 968
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
