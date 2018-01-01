Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
About the complex
LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island.
Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high floor-to-ceiling windows.
The project is located at: X8XG + 56J Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 8, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, on a picturesque plot of land in the heart of the central business district.
The complex is in a wonderful place, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers!
EASY:
- Reception
- Lobby service
- Security 24/7
- Pool
- Parking
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Garden
The community is suitable for families looking for a villa with a pool with a unique design and a full range of services.
Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!