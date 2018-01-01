Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy

HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views.



Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space.



The villa complex is located on a hill 380 meters above sea level.

The project is located at: Karon Beach, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand.



Despite the fact that the project is at the very epicenter of tourist life, Hightone Villas retain an atmosphere of privacy and privacy.



Far from the village is Karon Beach, famous for its beauty, length and singing quartz sand!

Travel time by car from Karon Beach takes no more than 5 minutes.



Drainage systems, storm sewers and drainage avoids flooding during the rainy season, and specialized road surface of internal travel prevents slipping.



Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure.



Hightone Seaview Villas & unique project in a unique location and you have a chance to become the owner of one of the villas - pearls of this prestigious complex!



EASY:

- Pool

- Security 24/7

- Roof pool

- Garden

- Laundry

- Covered parking

- Video surveillance 24/7





