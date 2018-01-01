Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom

  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
from € 651,491
About the complex

Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket.

The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach.

The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd. The houses are made in a modern style.

The project offers comfortable villas from 3 to 5 bedrooms, with an area of 289 sq.m, 332 sq.m or 360 sq.m.
Spacious bedrooms with panoramic windows offer views of a private pool or private garden.

The modern kitchen is equipped with everything necessary.

The sea and the beach, where the beach clubs Catch, Xana and Maya are located, are just 15 minutes away!

Blue Tree Water Park, as well as a yoga center, restaurants and cafes, is a 5-minute drive away.
In the same area there is a golf club, shopping galleries and Boat Avenue with restaurants and the Villa Market supermarket, international schools, fitness clubs and other infrastructure necessary for recreation and life.


FACILITIES OF LCD:
- BBQ area
- Garden
- Parking
- Security 24/7
- Pool
- Video surveillance 24/7

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 272.0
Price per m², € 1 493
Apartment price, € 406 129
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
