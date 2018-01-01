Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
About the complex
BOTANICA HILLSIDE is a project consisting of 16 luxury villas made in Balinese style.
The complex is located on a canopy and quiet hillside in the Cherng Talai area, close to most of the main local amenities and attractions.
The project offers villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms in a modern luxurious design with an area of 531 - 1026 sq.m. and built-up area starts from 319 sq.m.
Each bedroom is equipped with a private bathroom.
A bright, spacious living room with high ceilings combined with a dining area.
The kitchen is equipped according to European standards and is equipped with the best built-in household appliances!
A natural stone amazing pool, a magnificent terrace and a cozy gazebo have a pleasant outdoor pastime with family or friends.
External infrastructure is within walking distance!
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Parking
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Air conditioning
- Pool
- Location in a developed tourist area
- CCTV
- Wi-Fi
Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!