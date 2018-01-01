Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom

  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
from € 765,819
1 / 8
About the complex

BOTANICA HILLSIDE is a project consisting of 16 luxury villas made in Balinese style.

The complex is located on a canopy and quiet hillside in the Cherng Talai area, close to most of the main local amenities and attractions.

The project offers villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms in a modern luxurious design with an area of 531 - 1026 sq.m. and built-up area starts from 319 sq.m.
Each bedroom is equipped with a private bathroom.

A bright, spacious living room with high ceilings combined with a dining area.

The kitchen is equipped according to European standards and is equipped with the best built-in household appliances!

A natural stone amazing pool, a magnificent terrace and a cozy gazebo have a pleasant outdoor pastime with family or friends.

External infrastructure is within walking distance!

PLUSES OF LCD:
- Parking
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Air conditioning
- Pool
- Location in a developed tourist area
- CCTV
- Wi-Fi

Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 360.0 – 570.0
Price per m², € 1 577 – 2 483
Apartment price, € 894 029 – 968 869
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
