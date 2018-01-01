Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
About the complex
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle.
The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m.
Each villa includes a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room, as well as a fully equipped kitchen with an island / bar.
The modern-shaped landscape pool is surrounded by spacious pool terraces, and larger types of villas are equipped with a large covered rooftop terrace.
The stunning 360-degree panoramic view of the mountains from each villa is simply breathtaking. And we can not compare with anything!
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is clearly distinguished in the real estate market by its favorable location, as well as a modern and functional design with sophisticated furniture.
Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Roof gazebo
- Outdoor shower
- pantry
- Covered parking for 2 cars
- elevator
- Management company
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Public Garden
Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!