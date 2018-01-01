Villa Botanica Ocean Valley

Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket.



The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina.



On the territory of the complex there are 9 magnificent villas with a swimming pool on a hillside ranging from 1,143 to 1,818 sq.m.

The project is built in a unique and recognizable modern tropical style, with rounded bends. The villas are unusually modern and unique in design, have 2 or 3 levels; there are 2 types: type B ( 4 bedrooms ) has a total area of 625 sq.m., and type C ( 5 bedrooms ) has a monumental area of 1246 sq.m.



The interiors include a spacious and bright living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped kitchen.

Exteriors are suitable for outdoor activities, events or pool parties.



On the roof there is a stylish gazebo that can be used as a place for family meetings, a barbecue party or any other outdoor activities.



Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc.





EASY:

- Parking

- Video surveillance

- Security 24/7

- Management in the complex

- Pool



- Air conditioning

- Wi-Fi



