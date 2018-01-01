  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Thailand
  4. Villa Botanica Ocean Valley

Villa Botanica Ocean Valley

Phuket, Thailand
from € 1,983,757
;
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket.

The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina.

On the territory of the complex there are 9 magnificent villas with a swimming pool on a hillside ranging from 1,143 to 1,818 sq.m.
The project is built in a unique and recognizable modern tropical style, with rounded bends. The villas are unusually modern and unique in design, have 2 or 3 levels; there are 2 types: type B ( 4 bedrooms ) has a total area of 625 sq.m., and type C ( 5 bedrooms ) has a monumental area of 1246 sq.m.

The interiors include a spacious and bright living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped kitchen.
Exteriors are suitable for outdoor activities, events or pool parties.

On the roof there is a stylish gazebo that can be used as a place for family meetings, a barbecue party or any other outdoor activities.

Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc.


EASY:
- Parking
- Video surveillance
- Security 24/7
- Management in the complex
- Pool
- Parking
- Air conditioning
- Wi-Fi

Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 365.0
Price per m², € 1 474
Apartment price, € 538 033
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Similar complexes
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from € 1,441,028
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket, Thailand
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from € 1,018,169
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from € 407,762
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from € 894,029
You are viewing
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket, Thailand
from € 1,983,757
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Phuket, Thailand
from € 1,018,169
Completion date: 2024
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The luxurious residence is located in the middle of the forest, just a short drive from the beautiful Layan beach and the famous Phuket lagoon! Each villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a living room and an open-plan dining room, modern kitchen with an island. Rare trees from all over Thailand land on the entire complex. The complex will satisfy the requirements of the most demanding tourists who prefer villas in the immediate vicinity of the beach. Improvement: - Sauna - Playground - Shared pool - Security - gym Infrastructure: - 2 beaches - Waterpark - Airport - Golf field - Cafe - Shops - Hotels 5* - Supermarket - School Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket, Thailand
from € 853,129
Completion date: 2025
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers. The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. EASY: - Shared pool - Club house - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Direct access to the beach - 24 hour security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - elevator Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Phuket, Thailand
from € 520,209
640 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2025
LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island. Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high floor-to-ceiling windows. The project is located at: X8XG + 56J Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 8, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, on a picturesque plot of land in the heart of the central business district. The complex is in a wonderful place, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers! EASY: - Reception - Lobby service - Security 24/7 - Pool - Parking - Video surveillance 24/7 - Garden The community is suitable for families looking for a villa with a pool with a unique design and a full range of services. Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Realting.com
Go