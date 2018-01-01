  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Wing Samui Condo

Ko Samui, Thailand
from € 74,000
About the complex

Unique project on Koh Samui!  Yield 10% - 12% per annum.  Buyback feature after 5 years! The possibility of buying in rubles or cryptocurrency.

Free-hold Condominium Project Prime Location/Luxury Facilities/Fully Furnished

  •   Zen Interior Design

Natural materials and hues For a relaxing lifestyle

  •  Ultimate Living Solution

Fingerprint&Keycard Lock Elevator Access Quality home appliance embedded CCTV&24/7 Security

 

  •  Multiple Types

A range of 1 Bed and 2 Bed unit types from 24.22sqm to 68.75sqm tailored to attend all needs

  • Natural Flow

The natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the space

   WING SAMUI CONDO

Project Highlights

  •  Freehold

Full ownership of the property for both non-Thai and Thai citizens

  • Mega Project

With 560 units condo, Wing Samui Condo is the largest and the latest condominium project in Koh Samui

  • Prime Location

Conveniently located in the centre of Koh Samui, Chaweng area, the most famous and popular area for tourists, also is the area with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals.

  • High-class Amenities

2 Swimming Pools/Tennis Court/Fitness Gym/Outdoor Jogging Track/Kids Club Playground/5000+ sqm Garden

  • Superb Comfort Design

Utilise the climate design concept by Charles Correa which emphasise on the natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the spaces, thus being both eco-friendly and practical.

  • Ultimate Holiday Destination

As home to Europe’s largest holiday destina- tion, Koh Samui, the second largest island in Thailand, is globally known and its number of tourists growing drastically every year. From 2010 arrivals at Samui international airport had steadily increased reaching a peak of 1,325,251 passengers in 2019, up substantially over the 6 years from 2013

  • 10%-12% Rental Yield

Benefits from the strong rental demand in Chaweng area, the occupancies of neighbour- hood hotels exceeded 70% with an average rate of 1,500 Baht/night in 2019; the long term rental is up to 20,000 Baht per month

  • Hotel Rewards Program

Allows you to check real time rental status on phone, earn points by rental and use for hotel stays in more than 100 worldwide destinations

  • Buyback in 5 Years

Guaranteed buyback option for all units purchased                                                                                                                          

Project Highlights

Golf Club / Big C / Makro / Starbucks

< 5mins International School Samui / International Hospital

Chaweng Beach / Chaweng Walking Street < 5mins Shopping Mall / Bangkok Hospital

10mins

< 10mins

Tesco / Cinema / Homepro Muay Thai / Badminton court

Airport / Panyadee British School Fisherman Village / Big Buddha

 

 

New building location
Ko Samui, Thailand
Similar complexes
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya, Thailand
from € 62,230
Apart - hotel Patong Bay Hill
Patong, Thailand
from € 96,610
Apartment building Proud Residence
Phuket, Thailand
from € 124,638
Apart - hotel Paradise Beach Residence Phuket
Patong, Thailand
from € 103,030
Apartment building Palmetto
Ban Kata, Thailand
from € 150,000
Other complexes
Apart - hotel Paradise Beach Residence Phuket
Patong, Thailand
from € 103,030
Completion date: 2024

THE PROJECT – Paradise Beach Residence

Paradise Beach Residence Phuket, located 2 km southwest of Patong, is an exceptional residence on the island of Phuket. The pristine, compact beach is one of Phuket’s hidden treasures. Chic and modern, the project offers one-bedroom residence units of 45 square meters and 60 square meters.

The one-bedroom residence units boast a tropical, modern design and feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas. The square-shaped layout maximizes space. The design is minimalistic with large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to allow natural light to cascade through the apartment and enhance the impressive views. Each apartment has a balcony with a private Jacuzzi and the ground floor apartments offer the ultimate relaxation experience with direct pool access.

The fully furnished units boast impeccably stylish furniture and modern decorations to provide all the necessary comforts in your dream holiday property.

Featured with a variety of convenient on-site amenities and facilities, owners of Paradise Beach Residence Phuket will be able to enjoy parking, pool center, pool bar, conference room, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxury spa and wellness center, Mini Mart, and lobby with 24-hour security, along with restaurants that offer Thai and Western cuisines

Purchase Conditions

Rental guarantee conditions
7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance.

Buy-Back Option
After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid.
After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period.

Payment Terms
200,000.00 THB reservation deposit
35% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from Reservation Agreement
10% upon 90 days from the previous installment
15% upon completion of infrastructure
15% upon building foundation completion
15% upon building structure completion
10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover

Owner benefits

  • Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water, and monthly fee.
  • The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee.
  • The owner can get a VIP member card and enjoy a discount in Paradise Beach.

    FEATURES of Paradise Beach Residence

  • Property Type: Residence
  • Plot Size (sqm): 24,100 sqm
  • Layout: 45 & 60sqm, 1 bedroom
  • Total Units: 1,152
  • Ownership: Protected 90 years Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year
  • Style: Tropical / Modern
  • Kitchen: Open plan kitchen
  • Living Room: Open plan living area
  • Swimming Pool: 7,000 sq.m swimming pool plus rooftop infinity pool
  • Balcony: Private balcony with Jacuzzi
  • View: Garden View/Pool View/Side Seaview
  • Distance from the sea: 300 meters
Residence PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from € 172,340
60 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023

PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium

Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary development of 454 units of 45.5 square meters. Featuring an airy design and modern interiors, the units come fully furnished and afford outstanding views across Patong Bay.

Each one-bedroom apartment features a private balcony as well as a private sea view balcony pool, offering owners the chance to unwind and relax while taking in the breathtaking vistas of the Andaman Sea.

Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located high in the hills on the outskirts of the electric Patong Beach neighborhood, offering breathtaking views of Patong Bay. The 454 one-bedroom units feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas providing ample space. The tropical, modern design is further enhanced by landscaped gardens and natural mountain views.

While the project grounds feel remote and secluded, they are within walking distance to Patong Beach. There is a common area swimming pool, gym, spa, restaurants, and cafes as well as a clubhouse. The project also includes adequate parking space.

Purchase Conditions

Rental guarantee conditions
7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance.

Buy-Back Option
After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid.
After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period.

Payment Terms

200,000 baht reservation deposit
40% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from the signature of Reservation Agreement.
20% upon completion of infrastructure.
20% upon building foundation completion
10% upon building structure completion
10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover

Owner benefits

  • Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water and monthly fee.
  • The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee.

    FEATURES

  • Property Type: Sea View Apartment
  • Plot Size (sqm): 32,262 sqm
  • Layout: 45.5 sqm, 1 bedroom
  • Total Units: 454
  • Ownership: Protected Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year
  • Style: Tropical / Modern
  • Kitchen: Open plan kitchen
  • Living Room: Open plan living area
  • Swimming Pool: Private sea-view balcony pools
  • Balcony: Private
  • Garden: Landscape Garden
  • View: Sea/Mountain
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Patong, Thailand
from € 112,712
Completion date: 2024

Patong Bay Seaview's functional and luxurious residence offers the opportunity to purchase a modern apartment in Phuket with a guaranteed return on investment. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located on the outskirts of the lively Patong Beach area. It offers 454 fully furnished one-bedroom apartments (45.5 m2) near the famous tourist center of Phuket.

Each apartment has a kitchen, living room and dining area of open plan, bedroom, balcony with sea and mountain views.

Modern design complemented by tropical landscaped gardens

On the territory of the residences there is a communal pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, club. The project includes a sufficient number of parking spaces.

Details

Property Type: Apartment with Sea View

Land size (sq.m): 32,262 sq.m.

Plan: 45.5 sq.m, 1 bedroom

Total units: 454

Property: Secure rental with a guarantee of profitability 7% NET for 15 years

Style: Tropical / Modern

Kitchen: Open Planning Kitchen

Living room: Public-plan living room

Pool: Private balconies with sea view

Balcony: Separate

Garden: Landscaping Garden

View: Sea / Mountains

Lease Guarantee Terms

Lease guarantee 7% NOTO (subject to withholding income tax) (without a monthly fee, without electricity, without maintenance, without a repayment fund) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year.

Refund option

After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can apply for the ransom and receive back all paid money.

After 15 years, the possibility of revising the new warranty period of the lease.

The owner can use the apartment 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, without the cost of electricity, water and monthly fees.

The owner can also get the right to use the object at peak season.

