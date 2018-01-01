Apartment in New Building Wing Samui Condo

Unique project on Koh Samui! Yield 10% - 12% per annum. Buyback feature after 5 years! The possibility of buying in rubles or cryptocurrency.

Free-hold Condominium Project Prime Location/Luxury Facilities/Fully Furnished

Zen Interior Design

Natural materials and hues For a relaxing lifestyle

Ultimate Living Solution

Fingerprint&Keycard Lock Elevator Access Quality home appliance embedded CCTV&24/7 Security

Multiple Types

A range of 1 Bed and 2 Bed unit types from 24.22sqm to 68.75sqm tailored to attend all needs

Natural Flow

The natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the space

WING SAMUI CONDO

Project Highlights

Freehold

Full ownership of the property for both non-Thai and Thai citizens

Mega Project

With 560 units condo, Wing Samui Condo is the largest and the latest condominium project in Koh Samui

Prime Location

Conveniently located in the centre of Koh Samui, Chaweng area, the most famous and popular area for tourists, also is the area with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals.

High-class Amenities

2 Swimming Pools/Tennis Court/Fitness Gym/Outdoor Jogging Track/Kids Club Playground/5000+ sqm Garden

Superb Comfort Design

Utilise the climate design concept by Charles Correa which emphasise on the natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the spaces, thus being both eco-friendly and practical.

Ultimate Holiday Destination

As home to Europe’s largest holiday destina- tion, Koh Samui, the second largest island in Thailand, is globally known and its number of tourists growing drastically every year. From 2010 arrivals at Samui international airport had steadily increased reaching a peak of 1,325,251 passengers in 2019, up substantially over the 6 years from 2013

10%-12% Rental Yield

Benefits from the strong rental demand in Chaweng area, the occupancies of neighbour- hood hotels exceeded 70% with an average rate of 1,500 Baht/night in 2019; the long term rental is up to 20,000 Baht per month

Hotel Rewards Program

Allows you to check real time rental status on phone, earn points by rental and use for hotel stays in more than 100 worldwide destinations

Buyback in 5 Years

Guaranteed buyback option for all units purchased

Project Highlights

Golf Club / Big C / Makro / Starbucks

< 5mins International School Samui / International Hospital

Chaweng Beach / Chaweng Walking Street < 5mins Shopping Mall / Bangkok Hospital

10mins

< 10mins

Tesco / Cinema / Homepro Muay Thai / Badminton court

Airport / Panyadee British School Fisherman Village / Big Buddha