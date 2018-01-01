Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo

Phuket, Thailand

from € 58,952

30 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2022

Layan Green Park is designed specifically for families with children. And to take care of the nature of Phuket, modern environmentally friendly technologies are used in construction.

The project is being built next to the famous Laguna, 700 meters from Laian Beach, the northern part of Bang Tao Beach. Layan is a picturesque secluded beach with white sand and kazuarin trees.

Owners and guests of Layan Green Park will save up to 40% on energy and water consumption. This percentage is achieved through energy-saving light sources, roof insulation and external walls, the use of solar panels, the purification and use of rainwater for irrigation of greenery on facades. The project meets the requirements of the international classification of the environmental friendliness of EDGE buildings.

The project infrastructure occupies 30% of the total area of the site, which meets the requirements of the resort of 4-5 stars. On the territory there is a restaurant and bar, a shop, a gym and an open sports ground, a treadmill, a terrace for yoga and 4 pools with fresh water. A special place is occupied by a children's club with an area of 250 square meters with daily animation.

In total, 403 apartments will be built ranging from 30.3 to 121 square meters with furniture and household appliances. Each apartment is equipped with automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning and Smart House technology.