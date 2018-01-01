  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Spain
  4. Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL

Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL

Santa Pola, Spain
from € 285,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it.

Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023.

Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest form.

Beaches of warm waters, golden sands, an invitation to practice open air sports and nautical activities.  The beaches have been proudly flying the BLUE FLAG for more than 15 years.  It is one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean Arc, with sunsets that definitely  YOU will fall in love.

Gran Alacant offers all the services, such as shopping centers, schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, bus stop, parks, squares, terraces and cafes, excellent roads and much more.

Only 12 Bungalow, to choose between 2 and 3 bedroom homes, community pools, garden areas, private parking for 2 cars, children's area and surrounded by an idyllic setting for the enjoyment of a lifestyle to the fullest.

 

General description of the urbanization:

  • - Private urbanization, with very good location and communication routes.
  • - Reinforced concrete structure
  • - Top quality non-slip rectified porcelain pavement in walkable terraces of the homes.
  • - Individual gardens of 25 mts, for each home
  • - Communal swimming pools and garden areas
  • - Off-street parking

 

 

Interior distribution of the Bungalow:

  1. - 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 1 toilet.
  2. - Armored doors
  3. - Includes the installation of 2 air conditioning units with ducts and grilles.
  4. - Hot water by Aerothermal system
  5. - Built-in closets
  6. Vitrified porcelain sanitary ware and mixer faucets
  7. - Kitchen with granite countertop and appliances: Oven, induction ceramic hob and extractor hood
  8. - Led lighting in facade and garden
  9. - Paved garden areas combined with porcelain tiles and artificial grass.

Bungalow 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms: from 285.000 + VAT

Notary and Property Registry fees not included. (estimated a 3% of total price)

LOCATION: Gran Alacant is located just 15 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year.

QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices.

Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain

IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers.

Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated.

We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas:

  1. NIE procedures
  2. Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank
  3. Apply for electricity, water and internet services
  4. Furnishing your new home
  5. Buying a car
  6. Car insurance
  7. Health insurance
  8. Cleaning and maintenance services
  9. Remodeling services, and much more

Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more… 

The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties

Would you like to arrange a visit for more information?  Contact me and I will be happy to arrange a visit to expand with you the lifestyle in Gran Alacant, Alicante.

New building location
Santa Pola, Spain
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 12 m
Similar complexes
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from € 340,000
Residential complex Jardines de Las Lagunas Fase II
Mijas, Spain
from € 306,500
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
You are viewing
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from € 285,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
Completion date: 2023

La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable.

Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches.

Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant.

From your own terrace, you will be able to experience beautiful sunsets, and enjoy the quality of life that living in front of the sea offers, with a communal swimming pool and infinite views, landscaped walkways, children's play area, and the exclusivity of a biomechanical circuit that will help you keep in shape.

Quality & De Luxe Finishings:

- Kitchens equipped with glass-ceramic hob, electric oven, and high capacity furniture with self-closing.
- Marble worktop in the kitchen
- Aluminium coated skirting board with protector
- Terraces with anti-slip protection
- Pre-installation for jacuzzi, spa type, (only in certain house typology)
- Electric blinds in bedrooms and living room area
- Climalit type windows with 14 mm thermal break windows
- Vitrified porcelain bathroom fittings, washbasin with cabinet and mirror and shower enclosures
- Wardrobes in each room, with wardrobes
- Bithermal plumbing installations for washing machine and tumble dryer
- Electrical installation in accordance with current regulations
- Individual aerothermal equipment for each dwelling, for hot water production.
- Pre-installation of electrical socket for electric vehicle charging.


LOCATION: only 10 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 15 min from Alicante or Elche.

TYPOLOGY of houses: 2-3 BR Apartments, Penthouse or Groundfloor

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round.

COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices


Terms and conditions of payment:
Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€
30 days from Reservation: 30%
6 month from Reserve: 10%
Hand in keys: April or October 2023 60% Balance paid at the Notary signature

Want to know more?

I invite you to ? your family memorabilia in this Home in Gran Alacant.

Want to arrange a viewing? I will be more than glad yo coordinate it for you
 
Residential complex Jardines de Las Lagunas Fase II
Mijas, Spain
from € 306,500
98–151 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

Jardines de las lagunas fase II

Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with pool, gym and sauna in Las Lagunas de Mijas

 

Description

The residential complex consists of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and amazing 3-bedroom penthouses. The project will delight spectacular terraces, turning your home into your own paradise. All apartments take place in the garage and pantry.

 

As an innovation, underfloor heating in bathrooms was added at a new stage of the project. It is a cleaner and more efficient heating system that helps create a cozy atmosphere in your home. The residential area offers absolute safety and tranquility, in addition to the established surveillance cameras.

 

In addition to the fact that all services and amenities are within walking distance, the complex has beautiful public areas with a swimming pool and gardens that you can enjoy with your family. Kids can have fun on the playground while you are relaxing in the sauna or doing in the gym.

 

The complex is located in the privileged area of Costa del Sol: less than 5 minutes from the best commercial offer on the coast, many golf courses in the immediate vicinity, 2 km from the beach and transport services almost at your doorstep.

 
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from € 340,000
104–159 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023

Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca 

Cost: from 340.000 €

Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023

 

Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.

 

The complex consists of several phases of construction. 1 and 2 phases are completed and sold out. Currently, construction of phase 3 is underway, which will be completed in November 2023. 

 

The complex includes apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 102 m2.

 

Complex infrastructure: The complex resembles a Central European village with open natural spaces, hiking and cycling paths. Large common areas with pools, a seating area, hot tubs and a water area. Glazed gym with panoramic views and Finnish sauna.

 

Area infrastructure: The complex is located 700 meters from Playa Flamenca Beach and a well-groomed beautiful promenade. The area is very developed - 1 km away is the shopping center Zena Boulevard - this is an open-air shopping center with more than 150 shops and a wide selection of entertainment and restaurants with all amenities, and 200 meters from the apartment is the Merkadon store. Within walking distance, a fitness club, a leisure center for adults and children, beauty salons, and bank branches. Three champion golf courses are 3 km away, including the stunning Villamartin field, which hosts the Mediterranean Open. Public Secondary School and Kindergarten 1 km away and a private British school is a 10-minute drive away.

 

For rent of apartments in high season: 180 - 200 € / night

 

The Costa Blanca has the longest tourist season on the entire Mediterranean coast of Spain. 

 

The start of the high season at the Costa Blanca begins in the second half of June. In July, the air begins to warm up to + 30, and the sea to + 26. The peak of the season falls on July and August. At this time, the maximum number of vacationers and excellent weather. 

The end of the high tourist season on the Costa Blanca is October, at this time the air temperature is + 26 + 28, water + 25. 

 

In the spring, from April to May, the perfect weather for outdoor activities and travel on the Costa Blanca. At this time, it is already warm enough, but not too hot, on the beaches you can sunbathe, but the water in the sea is still cool for swimming. 

 

Realting.com
Go