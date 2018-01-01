Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean

  1. Realting.com
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from € 242,000
About the complex

Designed to live with maximum functionality, overseeing  the Mediterranean Sea, BREEZE is the new private and gated community, in an  very quiet area, with easy communications and close to beaches, (less than 8 kms from the Cala of Finestrat)  and the exclusive golf course of Puig Campana, Mall, Restaurants, schools, pharmacies,  banks and La Marina.

TYPOLOGY of houses:   2-3 BR Apartments + 2 Baths & 3 BD Townhouses

Each house is designed with the gorgeous view of the common areas in mind, overlooking the swimming pool and private gardens, enhancing the natural surroundings, the Benidorm skyline and some properties also have sea views.

BREEZE is a gated community, built with excellent qualities and fine finishing’s.

Amenities of the Residential:

  • Private outdoor parking
  • Storage rooms
  • Landscaped Garden areas
  • Childrens´ play area
  • Communal Pool
  • Cycle Storage area
  • Towhouses and villas has as optional, a private pool
  • 55 kms from Airport

Amenities of the House:

  • Aerothermal System for hot water
  • Solar thermal panels to support electricity supply
  • A/C and Heater unit with heat pump included
  • Double glazing  in all windows
  • Pre-installation for electric vehicle
  • Kitchen equipped with vitroceramic hob, electric oven and extractor hob
  • Motorised shutters with control switch to bedrooms and living room.

Delivery Date:  March 2025

LOCATION: 45 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 35 min from Alicante City.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round.

COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices


Price and Terms and conditions of payment:

2 BD + 2 Baths with a 72 mts2 of livable area + 43 mts of Terrace - From 242.000€

3 BD + 2 Baths with a 83 mts2 of livable area + 52 mts of Terrace - From 262.000€

3 BD + 3 Baths TOWHOUSES:  176 mts 2 + 17 mts of Terrace + 67 mts of private garden- From 367.000€

 

Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€
30 days from Reservation:        30%
6 month from Reserve:             10%
Hand in keys: March 2025:        60% Balance paid at the Notary signature

(IVA, Notary & Property Registration, not included)

Want to know more?  Call me and I will be more than happy to provide further information
 

Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from € 340,000
Residential complex Jardines de Las Lagunas Fase II
Mijas, Spain
from € 306,500
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
Completion date: 2023

BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it.

Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023.

Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest form.

Beaches of warm waters, golden sands, an invitation to practice open air sports and nautical activities.  The beaches have been proudly flying the BLUE FLAG for more than 15 years.  It is one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean Arc, with sunsets that definitely  YOU will fall in love.

Gran Alacant offers all the services, such as shopping centers, schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, bus stop, parks, squares, terraces and cafes, excellent roads and much more.

Only 12 Bungalow, to choose between 2 and 3 bedroom homes, community pools, garden areas, private parking for 2 cars, children's area and surrounded by an idyllic setting for the enjoyment of a lifestyle to the fullest.

 

General description of the urbanization:

  • - Private urbanization, with very good location and communication routes.
  • - Reinforced concrete structure
  • - Top quality non-slip rectified porcelain pavement in walkable terraces of the homes.
  • - Individual gardens of 25 mts, for each home
  • - Communal swimming pools and garden areas
  • - Off-street parking

 

 

Interior distribution of the Bungalow:

  1. - 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 1 toilet.
  2. - Armored doors
  3. - Includes the installation of 2 air conditioning units with ducts and grilles.
  4. - Hot water by Aerothermal system
  5. - Built-in closets
  6. Vitrified porcelain sanitary ware and mixer faucets
  7. - Kitchen with granite countertop and appliances: Oven, induction ceramic hob and extractor hood
  8. - Led lighting in facade and garden
  9. - Paved garden areas combined with porcelain tiles and artificial grass.

Bungalow 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms: from 285.000 + VAT

Notary and Property Registry fees not included. (estimated a 3% of total price)

LOCATION: Gran Alacant is located just 15 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year.

QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices.

Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain

IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers.

Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated.

We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas:

  1. NIE procedures
  2. Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank
  3. Apply for electricity, water and internet services
  4. Furnishing your new home
  5. Buying a car
  6. Car insurance
  7. Health insurance
  8. Cleaning and maintenance services
  9. Remodeling services, and much more

Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more… 

The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties

Would you like to arrange a visit for more information?  Contact me and I will be happy to arrange a visit to expand with you the lifestyle in Gran Alacant, Alicante.
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Completion date: 2023

A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind. 

Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dreams House, bring to life.

Innovative and versatile Co-working  & Coffe corner, right under your home, allows you to have a dedicate and independent area for work separate from you living space, so you can optimize your productivity. 

Enjoy all year-round the Mediterranean Lifestyle in a property ideal for digital nomads, as a vacation home or as an investment for rental purposes.     A Mini-golf course for endless entertainment for all ages is also a great benefit.

Great Location in El Raso urbanization, very close to BLUE FLAG beaches at Guardamar and the Laguna La Mata nature reserve salt lake.

Service of all kinds nearby, supermarket, restaurant, and fresh produces private & public schools (both local and international bilingual)

 

Residential amenities:

 

  • Gated complex
  • Community Pool and landscaped areas
  • Private Reception and Co-working area
  • 24 hour Coffee Corner
  • Smart Post-Office
  • Premium Spa  & Fitness Center to be enjoyed all year-round
  • Electric Car Charger
  • Mini Golf area
  • Children's playground on the premises.
  • High-speed fiber-optic internet

 

 

Apartment includes:

  • To choose apartments from 78.37 mts2 or 80.30 mts2
  • 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathrooms
  • Fully equipped Kitchen with appliances
  • High ceiling with panoramic windows.
  • Large terraces from 19 mts2 to 56 mts2.
  • Living Room
  • Underground parking
  • A-Energy Certificate (Minimal electricity consumption)
  • Solar panels and energy-efficient solutions achieve Class A energy efficiency.

 

Timelines: Construction begins in the second quarter of 2023, completion of phase 1 (buildings 1 and 2, pool, co-working space, spa, and parking) in the IV quarter of 2024.

Book your Virtual Tour NOW!

Prices, Terms & Conditions:

  • Apartments from €249,000 to €319,000 plus VAT, parking included.
  • Reserve & deposit:     10,000€
  • 1ST. Payment:              50%
  • Balance:                      50% upon completion of construction

 

Please find about a mortgage of up to 20 years migh be available

Reservations can be place by the initial deposit of 10.000€ payment on-line, 40% upon start of construction and 60% on delivery.

Your reservation is refundable for the first month after placing it.

Your purchase is protected by BANK GUARANTEE

LOCATION: La Marina is located just 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year.

QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices.

Book your Virtual Tour NOW.  If you have any questions, reach out to us on WhatsApp +34618871478
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
Completion date: 2023

La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable.

Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches.

Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant.

From your own terrace, you will be able to experience beautiful sunsets, and enjoy the quality of life that living in front of the sea offers, with a communal swimming pool and infinite views, landscaped walkways, children's play area, and the exclusivity of a biomechanical circuit that will help you keep in shape.

Quality & De Luxe Finishings:

- Kitchens equipped with glass-ceramic hob, electric oven, and high capacity furniture with self-closing.
- Marble worktop in the kitchen
- Aluminium coated skirting board with protector
- Terraces with anti-slip protection
- Pre-installation for jacuzzi, spa type, (only in certain house typology)
- Electric blinds in bedrooms and living room area
- Climalit type windows with 14 mm thermal break windows
- Vitrified porcelain bathroom fittings, washbasin with cabinet and mirror and shower enclosures
- Wardrobes in each room, with wardrobes
- Bithermal plumbing installations for washing machine and tumble dryer
- Electrical installation in accordance with current regulations
- Individual aerothermal equipment for each dwelling, for hot water production.
- Pre-installation of electrical socket for electric vehicle charging.


LOCATION: only 10 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 15 min from Alicante or Elche.

TYPOLOGY of houses: 2-3 BR Apartments, Penthouse or Groundfloor

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round.

COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices


Terms and conditions of payment:
Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€
30 days from Reservation: 30%
6 month from Reserve: 10%
Hand in keys: April or October 2023 60% Balance paid at the Notary signature

Want to know more?

I invite you to ? your family memorabilia in this Home in Gran Alacant.

Want to arrange a viewing? I will be more than glad yo coordinate it for you
 

