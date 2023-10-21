  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in City of Belgrade

VAT is NOT INCLUDED IN THE QUARTER PRICE! A great opportunity to successfully invest money and get the VNZH of a European country! An excellent multifunctional residential complex is being built in the capital of Serbia, in the Bezhetskaya oblique region He will become an island of tranquility and a comfortable life for a large number of people Invest with the mind, get passive income from renting an apartment!!! In addition to residential units, the complex provides other amenities and services: shops, gyms, restaurants, cafes, playgrounds, a large number of parking spaces. Being in an environmentally friendly calm area, not far from the city center, the complex enables its residents to have a great time with their families and children. On an area of 65,000 sq.m. there is a whole residential town designed and planned for a comfortable life. Its construction uses modern high-quality building and finishing materials. Around the complex are green areas. The area of apartments is from 32-220 m2.  All apartments in the house will be rented with basic clean repairs and new owners will not need to think about carrying out repair work. The apartment is perfect as an investment option, because an increasing number of people come to Serbia with tourist and not only goals. The apartment will bring good income to its owners! In addition, the apartment is great for living. Based on the purchase of the apartment, the owners will be able to receive the residence permit of Serbia.   Our campaign will help you collect the necessary documents for opening an account and issuing a residence permit. We really appreciate our customers!!!
Novi Beograd district. The elite area of Bejan hair is located near the city, in the prestigious air base of Belgrade, one minute from the motorway, 7 km from the city center and 10 minutes from Nikola Tesla Airport. Residential and commercial complex on the Bezhanye spit with an area of 65,000 m2. - 280 housing units, 500 parking spaces with an estimate of underground levels, 5500 m2 of office premises, apartments from 32-220 m2, 48 multifunctional places, consists of Lameli -A, B, C, D1, D2, D3, D4 - the distance between is expected to be almost 30 m. Lameli A, B, C- come from the basement, 5 floors and the stretch floor, Lamely D1, D2, D3, D4 - from the basement, 3 floors. Price per m2 from 2800 euros/m2 + VAT.  Gas heating. Air conditioning - multisplit system. Implementation period 12.2024.   Infrastructure: shops green spaces accommodation - restaurants, bars amenities for children large number of parking spaces   Near the complex are: school - 900 m hospital - 700 m park - 500 m stop - 200 m shop-300 m market-1900 m
