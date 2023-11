Konkovo District, Russia

from €150,295

30–252 m² 202

Completion date: 2023

Complex location: The feeling of a cozy house should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the intercom. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice; You can easily expand the “ base package ” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! Under the towers there is a three-level parking for 670 cars with direct access from apartments of any entrance. On the perimeter of the parking there is a guest parking for 30 seats Transport accessibility: To the metro « Kaluga » - 12 minutes on foot, 14 minutes (7 km) to TTK, 9 minutes (6 km) to MKAD, 18 minutes (11 km) to the Garden Ring. within walking distance to Vorontsov Park Internal infrastructure: In LCD, a thoughtful, rich infrastructure of three zones. In the main entrance group, all the benefits of the modern metropolis are concentrated: a supermarket, a restaurant, a fitness club, pharmacies, beauty salons and a coffee shop. Under the noisy children's games, the lower level is set aside, we have provided games for both the smallest and older children. For leisure activities for adults there are places for sports, yoga classes, sun loungers and wooden terraces for relaxation.