New buildings in Razvilka, Russia

Apartments in new housing complexes in Razvilka: cozy housing in the Moscow region

Razvilka is a cozy little town in the west of Russia. It is located in the Leninsky urban district of the Moscow region. The population of the town is about ten thousand people. The main advantages there are well-developed infrastructure and a large selection of apartments to suit any taste.

Which property is better to buy in Razvilka?

The local real estate market offers many standard apartments in monolithic buildings constructed in the last century. However, such properties are typically small and have problems with the central heating system because of worn-out public utility systems. That is why locals and foreigners began to invest in the apartments in new buildings in Russia, in Razvilka. This type of real estate has a vast living space and no problems with the heating, gas, and water supply thanks to new engineering systems. This kind of real estate can be found on the Realting.com platform.

The architecture of the new buildings in Razvilka resembles the best European residential complexes. These are city within a city spaces with not only the buildings but also well-maintained recreation areas and playgrounds. Pizzerias, fitness clubs, and grocery stores are often located on the ground floors of new buildings. The residential complexes often look antique-like, in the best traditions of European architecture.

Is it worth buying an apartment in new building in Razvilka?

The town is a good choice for permanent residence, as a home in Russia. There are all the necessary conditions for comfortable living:

supermarkets, gyms, and pharmacies;

kindergartens, schools, and colleges;

hairdressers and car service points;

ATMs and branch offices of leading Russian banks.

The labor market in Razvilka also develops. Local factories, supermarkets, and car service stations regularly look for experienced professionals. You can get to work from your home in a few minutes: the town is small and has a well-thought-out transport junction.

The prices of apartments in new buildings in Razvilka are straight from the developer

The cost of apartments in local housing complexes on the Realting.com platform range from €1300 to €2600 per sq. m. The price depends on the location of the building, the floor, and the development of infrastructure. On average, the apartment prices in new buildings in Razvilka in the Leninsky urban district are annually growing by 5-7%. This allows the owners to resell properties profitably.

In general, local real estate is more suitable for living than lease. This is because of the lack of tourism in the town. People come to Razvilka mainly to live for a long time or work at local entities.