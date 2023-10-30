  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Perm Krai, Russia

Apartment building Lindenholma
Apartment building Lindenholma
Medyanka, Russia
from
€650
Completion date: 2021
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent infrastructure. The environment Real homes for your life. Lindenholm's uniqueness is a metropolitan opportunity with a sense of private home, a green environment and ample private outdoor space. Lindenholm's advantage is a quarter free of cars. Cars can be parked in the above-ground car park around the block, and multi-storey car parks will be available in summer. The Lindenholm district consists of 3 five-storey buildings, 1 three-storey building and 2 three-storey townhouses, offering a total of 197 apartments and 12 suites. Apartments of various configurations are available, from studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive apartments in town villas. We especially want to highlight the ground floor apartments with access to the backyard garden. Lindenholm's green courtyards are home to 102 trees between the ages of 20 and 25, and thousands of shrubs, ground cover and other plants create a cozy park atmosphere. The plant compositions are designed so that the garden is changeable in all seasons. Winding paths with a mixture of asphalt and granite rubble meander through Lindenholm's green courtyards. They are ideal for both leisurely walks and cycling or rollerblading. There are specially equipped active recreation areas with 4 playgrounds for children and young people, outdoor exercise machines, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis tables and a comfortable backyard for yoga or relaxation. Room Everything is ready to live here. The Vastint standard provides a comfortable and safe living environment, providing a complete, both indoor and outdoor environment. Every solution - from well-thought-out apartment layouts and excellent sound insulation to interior decoration and outdoor amenities - serves the comfort and well-being of the residents. Linedenholm quarter offers 107 modern rental apartments, where everything is ready for living - functional layouts, built-in kitchens, spacious balconies. Studio apartments 47.6 m2 1 bedroom apartments 47.8–60.8 m2 2 bedroom apartments 67.3–76.1 m2 3 bedroom apartments 86–90.5 m2 Apartments with access to the garden 60.6–90 m2. Including for rent are two three-storey town villas with 12 premium apartments. 8 functional two-storey apartments - 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 terraces of 107.5–121.9 m2 with a real feeling of a private house. On both sides of the terrace house there is a spacious private outdoor space where you can enjoy the sun, fresh air and great company. 4 penthouse apartments - 2 bedrooms, study, terrace of 94.9–95 m2 in the upper floors of the city villas offer a magnificent panoramic view of the green landscape of Marupe. Location Everything is already here. In Lindenholm, everything is within easy reach. Kārļa Ulmaņa gatve easily connects the quarter with the center of Riga, the airport and Jūrmala. But everything important for a comfortable life is available here in Pardaugava and Marupe: international schools and kindergartens, modern private clinics, fitness halls and sports centers, supermarkets and service points. Quality Where the standards of comfort and living are equal to yours. The developer of the Lindenholm quarter, Vastint, is an international real estate company with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential, commercial and hotel properties. Vastint's focus is on creating long-term value through socially, economically and environmentally responsible solutions. Each Vastint project not only creates a comfortable environment for its users, but also improves the environment. Lindenholm has been created in accordance with the Vastint standard, an international quality and sustainability program implemented in every country where Vastint projects are developed. This means that only tested, sustainable materials and solutions that have been tested have been used in construction and finishing. As Lindenholm and the adjacent Business Garden continue to develop, the neighborhood is becoming a new part of the city, offering a comfortable living, working and leisure environment with excellent infrastructure not only for residents and office workers, but also for residents and guests.
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Medyanka, Russia
Completion date: 2014
Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An international village with inhabitants from different countries: Latvia, Norway, England, America, France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Kazakhstan. This place for life and business is chosen by medium and large business owners, top managers of European companies, IT specialists, diplomats, specialists from international schools, journalists and artists. Three key reasons why people chose to live here: tidy territory, security and the international community. Other people chose this place because it is relatively easy to get a residence permit in Europe. Some others wanted to live outside the city, but at the same time have a "civilized" environment so that they would not have to worry about repairing the boiler house, mowing the lawn, taking care of the huge garden and clearing the snow. in mornings. Here they got what they were looking for - a private house, a sunny terrace and a full set of services. Many families moved here because of children. Mothers with prams can take a walk in the fresh air through the parks or the beautiful forest paths. Guide older babies to children's playgrounds, feed ducks with bread or horses with carrots. School-age children have the opportunity to study at one of the three international schools located 1-2 kilometers from home. They can get to school by bike or scooter in 5 minutes, but most importantly they can sleep longer in the morning. After school, the children of the nearby streets gather together and the fun hits a high wave. Riding bicycles, roller skates and scooters, playing various games, throwing kites in the air. Parents can not worry about them, because there is not much traffic in the village, and there is still enough space here so that children do not want to go anywhere without the permission of adults. What are the other benefits of living in a multinational environment? Of course, the fact that you will quickly learn a foreign language without much effort, all you have to do is grab a pie and visit a foreigner next door, and you are almost French or English! Children who did not know English at all may be able to study the school program in English after a year. But how interesting in the evening to sit in nice company and listen to stories about unknown countries! This dinner will always last until night! A special electronic card is issued to club members. It provides access to children's playgrounds, park and Mežaparks areas. The card works as an electronic pass when entering and leaving at night. Balta Village partners offer cardholders discounts on goods and services in shops, restaurants and lounges. Full house maintenance is also performed. Balta Village helps its clients to solve various household issues and adapt more easily to life in Latvia.
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Medyanka, Russia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
Symbolizing confidence, stability, the latest technologies and quality, Zunda Towers rise towards the zenith in the skyline of 21st century Riga – in terms of architecture, design, and lifestyle.
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Uinsky District, Russia
from
€270
Completion date: 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Medyanka, Russia
from
€1
Completion date: 1911
The multi-apartment rental building in the center of Riga, located at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85, is a historic and notable architectural landmark. It was built in 1911 and designed by the architect Jānis Alksnis. The building is known for its distinctive six-story brick wing located within the courtyard. This beautiful rental building was previously known as "Elsiņa House". It reflects the architectural style of the early 20th century and is highly regarded among history enthusiasts and architecture lovers. The façade of the building features diverse ornamentation and detailing characteristic of that era. This building offers a variety of rental apartments located on different floors. Each apartment is equipped with all the necessary modern amenities and can accommodate both single-room and multi-room options. Many of the apartments provide enchanting views of Aleksandra Čaka Street and the surrounding landscape of Riga's city center. Situated in a highly convenient location in the heart of Riga, this building allows residents to enjoy the city's vibrant atmosphere and proximity to various services, cultural institutions, shops, and restaurants. The nearby public transportation provides easy access to other parts of Riga, making it a convenient place to live for both locals and city visitors. The multi-apartment rental building at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85 is an ideal choice for those who wish to reside in a historic and culturally significant home that offers modern living comfort. It is also a perfect option for those who want to embrace the advantages of Riga's central area while appreciating the historical environment and architectural heritage.
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Medyanka, Russia
from
€1,000,000
Completion date: 2019
High quality, elegant, historical house with an Art Nouveau touch in the very center of Riga. Amenities: Three wooden windows are installed, which ensures silence. An elevator is installed in the building. The apartments and the house have been qualitatively renovated, as a result of which the historical values of the building have been preserved - the facade, stairs, historical decor of the ceiling have been restored, and the elements of the old brick walls have been exposed as design elements. Ventilation system in the staircase, possibility to use bicycle storage. Territory: Everything is available within a minute or a few minutes walk - shops, restaurants, Ziedondarzs, shopping centers, markets, educational institutions, gyms, public transport runs in all directions. Highly developed infrastructure.
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Medyanka, Russia
from
€550
Completion date: 1879
Īres nams (1879.) arh. Gustavs Rūdolfs Vinklers. eklektisms, daudzdzīvokļu māja
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Medyanka, Russia
from
€750
Completion date: 2020
The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor there are the office and commercial premises, 11 fully finished apartments occupy 1st to 4th. All of the apartments are equipped with kitchen furniture with BOSCH home appliances. Bathroom fixtures from Ideal Standard and Villeroy & Boch. Finishing is performed in high-quality materials. Floors in all of the apartments are made from natural oak. Guard station providing 24/7 security service, video surveillance system. Installed 2 modern high-speed lifts. Car park is in the yard of the house.
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Medyanka, Russia
from
€580
Completion date: 2019
CITY STAR LOFTS is fully reconstructed historical building which is a cultural monument of Riga historical center. It is a small yet beautiful and qualitative residential project with just 5 apartments and a ground-floor office. Originally, this nice little loft-style house was build in the very beginning of 20th century and was a part of an old spring factory serving as residence for factory’s owners and their families. Today, after complete reconstruction, CITY STAR LOFTS offers 5 modern apartments with exclusive design solutions, qualitative materials and all necessary modern facilities. 2 apartments are compact 2-bedrooms apartments of 61 m2; and 2 apartments – cozy 1-bedroom of 55.6 m2. Top floor is occupied by the beautiful 2-bedroom attic with well-thought spacing and glamorous design. Total area of this flat is about 130 m2. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a number of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Medyanka, Russia
from
€4,00M
Completion date: 2007
The house was built in 1907 by architect Wilhelm Hofmann.
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Medyanka, Russia
Completion date: 2019
CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a comfortable and secure living space in the heart of the city. It is being developed by CITY STAR brand investors together with a team of professional world-famous architects and designers and is being built with the use of contemporary technologies. Architectural solutions feature modern tendencies: natural stone, wood, glass, concrete. Interiors represent soft colors, comfortable and aesthetic composition of furniture and other design elements. Project includes individually planned apartments with well-thought layouts and full finish. The development at Cēsu St. 7 consists of 2 buildings joined by an underground parking for 30 cars and an above ground parking for 6 cars. The buildings will have 32 apartments ranging from 56 m2 to 130 m2. All the apartments have spacious terraces or comfortable balconies. Total living area will amount to 2 400 m2 and 300 m² will be reserved for commercial premises. The development at, Cēsu St. 9 is in the construction phase. The 2 buildings consist of 67 apartments and ground floor commercial premises. The sizes of the apartments vary from 45 m2 cozy studios to spacious penthouses and duplexes on 6th and 7th floors of over 130 m2. Total living area of the building will constitute 4 294 m2. The 7-storey building has an underground parking and a nextdoor parking lot to supply at least one parking space for each apartment. CĒSU TERRACES has an impressive green and landscaped courtyard – an urban escape into quietness and piece. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a numbr of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Medyanka, Russia
from
€420
Completion date: 2017
The building has been put into operation after a full renovation. The house is located next to Ziedoņdārzs, a convenient public transport movement. Infrastructure - Developed with increasing value for the future, nearby shops, restaurants, sports clubs, etc. Finishes: final decoration, wooden windows Equipment: built-in kitchen, dish washer, oven, fridge, fitted bathroom, bath, towel dryer, washing machine house Parking: parking in the yard, car park in the courtyard Communications: gas heating with an individual meter, optical internet access, city water supply, urban sewerage Security: metal door, available alarm, code lock, locked staircase, closed courtyard Basement storage room. House and house extras - renovated building, windows face the yard, closed stairwell, elevator available. Territory - public transport, near the park, closed territory, parking place. Planning - functional and smart space design, two rooms separated, kitchen combined with a living room. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refridgerator, washing machine, oven, electric range, cooker hood, dish-washing machine. Extras - optical internet, video surveillance, intercom, air conditioner. Property and heating - attic, cellar, gas heating. Bathroom - two bathrooms, bidet, bath, shower. If this offer really addressed you, then I call for an apartment review. Submit your visit by email or by calling.
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Medyanka, Russia
from
€600,000
Completion date: 2018
Are you looking for comfortable accommodation for rent in Riga? Pay attention to the apartments with designer repair in the apart-hotel "Ventspils Loft" located 3km from the center of the city and 5km from airport Riga. This is an excellent decision if you want to get all the advantages of living in the separate apartment and complex of hotel services for the affordable price. In the apart-hotel, it is possible to rent apartment for a long term or for a month. Why it is worth to rent the apartment in the apart hotel "Ventspils Loft"? As a rule, such apartments are 20% cheaper than analogues in block houses. This is an ideal option for the students as the University of Latvia, Riga Stradina University, Riga Technical University and the Graduate School of Business, Arts and Technology "RISEBA" are located in close proximity. The airport Riga is located nearby so the apartments are often used by its employees, pilots and flight attendants of AirBaltic. Complex is near the ‘Panarama Plaza’ living complex and a large shopping center ‘Spice’ with its restaurants, sport clubs, and supermarkets. The apart-hotel has its own guarded car parking with video surveillance system. Also there is public transport stop nearby. Do not miss the opportunity to rent the apartment in the apart-hotel of Riga for the affordable price.
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Medyanka, Russia
from
€250
Completion date: 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative group of a woman and a man distributed in the decorative decoration of Art Nouveau buildings.
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Medyanka, Russia
from
€255
Completion date: 2004
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known Latvian architect J. F. Baumanis in 1874-1879 in classic style. In 2004 reconstruction of the old building and construction of a new wing were completed. Today there are 34 apartments and offices for rent. A Concierge staff and variety of services are offered to ensure the comfort and well-being of our tanants. Apartments and offices are available in this handsome building. Total leasable area – 2,976 sqm.
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Medyanka, Russia
from
€158,308
Completion date: 2019
Mason rental house was built in 1911, architect Paul Mandelstams.
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Medyanka, Russia
from
€222,222
Completion date: 1910
Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 102 built in 1902, architect technician I. Devendruss; former Radvila House, at the end of the 30s owner Jānis Gailis u. c. [source: R. Zalcmanis "Unknown Riga"].
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Medyanka, Russia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2003
Office and apartment building with cinema (1933-1935) arch. Alfred Carr, Kurt Betge, reconstructed in 2003, arch. Visvaldis Sarma, Jānis Norde. Former widescreen cinema "Aina". There were 547 seats in the auditorium. A "canonical" example of functionalism. The multifunctional building is located on a narrow street in Old Riga. However, the volume contrasting with the surrounding historical buildings fits well into the environmental context, echoing the nearby Latvian Joint Stock Bank building (Kaļķu Street No.13). The central part of the facade is highlighted by balcony strips blocked by glazed staircase bay windows. Artificial stone slabs are used for the facade decoration.
Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
Ordinsky District, Russia
Completion date: 2007
The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able to fully appreciate the rest of the city's hectic pace of life. Leave your impression of walking through the cobbled walkways, which illuminates the 19 century style lamp, breathing fresh air, and then will be very pleasant to relax in live music accompaniment and appreciate our restaurant chef's delicate cuisine which will satisfy any guest's tastes. The complex is '' Old Captain '' offers you a variety of services-Banquet, reception, corporate party service; fitness room with TechnoGym for Italian brand of trainers; yacht and boat services; private and čarterkompānij flights. massage, cosmetologist services; BBQ, šašlik; front desk is located on the first floor of the business centre, faxing, copying and printing of documents, electronic mail and internet services; After a call to the doctor; several languages speaking staff; Welcome at the airport to the hotel; guided tours and guide services; golf club-5 min away. Bowling-2 mins away. riding-5 min away. Water Park-10 min away. Location: The complex can be very comfortable to drive up from all sides. The complex is located in Riga's district, Mārup, between the seaside Highway and Stipnieks road.
Apartment building 8 Smilšu Street
Apartment building 8 Smilšu Street
Medyanka, Russia
from
€945
Completion date: 2003
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
