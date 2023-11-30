New buildings in Moscow Oblast, Russia

New buildings in the Moscow region: what is it important to consider before buying?

The Moscow region is one of the most attractive regions to live in Russia. Its proximity to Moscow, developed infrastructure, and excellent quality of construction are all factors that become key for moving here for permanent residence. All together, this has led to a high demand for housing in the Moscow region, especially for new buildings.

What is remarkable about the new properties in the Moscow region?

New buildings in the Moscow region are unique residential facilities built according to European standards using high-quality construction and finishing materials. Developers build them in promising areas with a well-developed social and living infrastructure. On the territory of new complexes there are often sports grounds, parking lots and shops. Educational institutions and hospitals are within walking distance.

The apartments in the Moscow region’s new buildings are distinguished by a large living area (from 40 square meters), the presence of balconies and loggias, as well as their high-quality thermal insulation. On the Realting.com platform, new real estate can be bought both without finishing and with expensive renovations. Before buying housing in the Moscow region, it is important to clarify this point with the developer company.

Where is it better to buy an apartment in the Moscow region?

Families with children can consider purchasing housing in the Vidny District. There are many schools, kindergartens and training centers. The purchase of an apartment in the Zheleznodorozhny district is more suitable for employment. It is a developed area where you can always find work in the production or trade sphere.

If you need to buy a cottage, it is better to choose the Kotelniki district. In its suburbs, a large number of new private houses have been built, which are characterized by their relatively low prices. Fans of entertainment can choose the Krasnogorsk district. There are many restaurants, shopping centers, and even a large sports complex.

What does the purchase of housing in a new building in the Moscow region provide?

It is profitable to buy real estate in the Moscow region for a number of reasons:

Close location to Moscow. Most cities are within 20-60 minutes’ drive.

More affordable housing prices than in the capital.

Good ecology compared to Moscow. There are many forests, park zones and water bodies in the Moscow region.

Calm environment. Unlike Moscow, most cities in the Moscow region lack noisy establishments, a large flow of transport and an influx of tourists.

Advantages also include regular increases in housing prices. On average, new buildings in the Moscow region increase in price by 7-10% annually. This allows, if necessary, to resell the purchased apartment profitably after several years.