New buildings in Moscow, Russia

New buildings in the Moscow region: a profitable investment for the future

Moscow is the multinational capital of Russia and an incredibly large city where you can find everything for a comfortable life and leisure. The metropolis is also well suited for career building and quality education. All together, this makes Moscow one of the most desirable cities in the Russian Federation for moving for permanent residence.

Which property is it best to buy in the Russian capital?

New buildings are considered the most attractive and promising housing in Moscow. These are apartment complexes built of brick, concrete or monolith. Many of them were built in the center, on the site of old houses from Stalin and Khruschev times; others were erected on the outskirts or in the suburbs. This type of property is distinguished by their large layouts and the presence of built-in smart technologies that make living in these apartments more comfortable and safe.

All new buildings with apartments in Moscow are divided into 4 classes: economy, comfort, business and elite. The first 3 options are standard new houses with well-maintained repairs and all the necessary communications. The elite category of accommodation differs significantly from them, offering luxury apartments with expensive finishes and original layouts.

What will buying an apartment in a new building in Moscow give you?

The advantages that the owner of the capital’s housing receives are obvious:

a prestigious Moscow residence permit;

living in a large European metropolis with a rich cultural life;

a high level of service: modern new buildings in Moscow are entire complexes that have fitness centers, beauty salons and other infrastructure facilities;

the ability to earn money on the purchased apartment by renting it out.

Buying housing in new buildings in Moscow is also a win-win investment in the future, given the fact that new real estate grows in value by 10-15% annually. In this case, the owner will always be able to sell the apartment for the same amount or more expensive. Special demand among buyers on the Realting.com platform is enjoyed by residential complexes in Moscow, located in developed areas in terms of infrastructure.

Listing Prices

Prices for new real estate in the Russian capital vary depending on its class. For economy, comfort and business classon the Realting.com platform, you can find low prices, as sellers ask from 2,000 to 4,000 euros per square meter. Luxury housing can cost twice as much. The cost of facilities is also affected by their location and the presence of repairs.

You can buy housing in Moscow new buildings not only for cash, but also with the help of a mortgage. Banks of the Russian Federation willingly lend money to both Russians and foreign citizens. You should always look into the possibility to buy an apartment in a new building from the developer or the owner through a mortgage.