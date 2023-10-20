  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. Central Federal District

New buildings for sale in Central Federal District

Central Administrative Okrug
12
Moscow
12
Moscow Oblast
10
poselenie Sosenskoe
4
Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
4
Smolensk
3
Smolensk Oblast
3
North-Western Administrative Okrug
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex ZhK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZhK Sydney Prime
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€388,858
Area 47–145 m²
24 properties 24
Completion date: 2024
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On the Shelepikhinsky embankment, there is a pier for river trams. The only metropolitan transport artery will be available to you, on which there are never traffic jams: 20 minutes to Moscow City, and even with inspiring views along the way. You will feel how fresh wind breath can be! Everything you need for a comfortable life, we have already provided inside our infrastructure! Power points for every taste and occasion: each institution with its own highlight will delight you with the excellent quality of the kitchen and service! You will be happy to find that the path to prestigious schools and universities, entertainment and shops has shrunk to a few minutes by car. Sydney Prime is the first coastline and 10 minutes by car from Moscow City. The relevance of the Sydney Prime location is not limited to proximity to the historical and financial centers of Moscow. Transport accessibility: Balanced location – Novorizhskoye highway and Kremlin in 15 minutes by car. 500 m to the new metro station « Zvenigorodskaya ». The first coastline of the Moscow River. Internal infrastructure: The central linear park with an area of 1.5 hectares – is the main artery of the quarter. Here are a foodhall and an entertainment family center, restaurants and cafes with summer verandas, an event venue for events, exhibitions and fairs, a playhab for children from 6 years old, a selfie point with the symbol of Sydney.
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€280,288
Area 34–123 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / The modern dominant of the historical center of the capital, the perfect synergy of architectural traditions and progressive urban motifs, a classic view of luxury and comfort. The chamber here harmoniously coincides with the dynamic rhythm of the metropolis. br / Club House Glorax Aura Belorusskaya is located in the central part of the city, just a 10-minute drive from the Kremlin and Manezhnaya Square. Classic architecture developed by the international bureau MLA +. Nostalgia for the past and respect for traditions allowed us to complement the multifaceted appearance of Moscow with an outstanding example of architecture of the 20th century. br / br / Chamber courtyard with a wall with a waterfall, lobby for an exclusive design project, developed infrastructure of the central district with high-catering restaurants, luxury boutiques and trendy shopping centers, theaters and museums, beauty salons and fitness centers create ideal living conditions. And the innovative engineering systems that the house is equipped with provide residents with privacy and complete safety. br / Enjoy the premium quality of life and the benefits of an elite and prosperous environment that covers all the needs of modern residents of the capital. Successful and vibrant personalities live here! br / br / Everything for a life worthy of you: br / br / Elite club house for 183 apartments br / Location in the area of Leningradsky Prospekt 10 minutes from the Belorusskaya metro station br / Prestigious northwest direction, business and cultural center of Moscow br / Strict and classic architecture from the international bureau MLA + br / Chamber courtyard for the author's design project from the English bureau AEDAS br / Panoramic windows, bay windows br / Lobby ( with fireplace and minibar ) and entrance group for an exclusive design project from the English bureau AEDAS br / Fitness room for individual and group classes only for residents br / Three-level underground parking at 136 m \ m with tire podging points and electric vehicle charges br / Smart House and Smart Apartment — Modern Engineering Systems for Privacy and Security br / A variety of layouts from ergonomic studios 31 sq.m. to spacious apartments 122 sq.m. Penthouses with an area of 145-165 sq.m. br / All apartments with White box br / Security: closed territory, entrance by Face ID, entry to the parking lot by state donor / p  
Club house ZhK The LAKE
Club house ZhK The LAKE
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€206,914
Area 41–122 m²
30 properties 30
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The LAKE Club House, located in Kapustinsky Park near the pond, will interest lovers of silence and solitude, but with the opportunity to stay in the center of events. The LAKE megacities protect neighboring neighborhoods, lush tree crowns and silver water surface from the sleeping highways of The LAKE. The location at the water allows you to quickly replenish internal energy. The highest level of architecture, interiors and engineering meets the most demanding ideas about what the House should be. All this makes the LCD The LAKE a real place of strength. Transport accessibility: Just 4 minutes from the metro station Sviblovo. 12 minutes from m. Botanical Garden. To TTK 9.2 km and 10.1 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The world of style and elegance begins with grand lobby. It’s as if you are getting into another world, so you want to stop in order to examine this magnificent space in detail. High five-meter ceilings rushed up, adding solemnity to the room. Solar rays pour through stained glass windows. At the main entrance there was a mailroom. In this separate room with mailboxes, it is comfortable to pick up and leave correspondence. Friendly concierge help pass and receive the parcel. Here is also a club zone only for residents. It includes coworking and a children's playroom. The second section has functional rooms: a stroller, a room « clean legs », a bathroom. All inputs are located at ground level – this is the principle of a barrier-free environment. The « Smart Building » system operates throughout the house and « communicates » with a resident using a smartphone application. Readers respond not only to the electronic key card, but also to the label in the tenant's smartphone. In order for the home area to delight the eyes at any time of the year, gardeners are responsible for the mirror floors and cleanliness in the premises of – cliners. Safety in objects of this class should be on top. In The LAKE, it is unsuccessfully controlled by many surveillance cameras. In case of emergencies or the prevention of unpleasant incidents, the security officer will call a quick response team. The emergency service also works around the clock and reacts instantly. Feedback is guaranteed to arrive within 10 minutes, so you don’t have to put up with the problem in engineering systems for a long time.
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Datskiy kvartal
Residential complex Datskiy kvartal
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€74,122
Area 28–105 m²
69 properties 69
Completion date: 2021
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Feel the charm of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Everything is nearby and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! We took into account every little thing so that you can enjoy everyday life - A courtyard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking space - and this is far from all the advantages of having underground parking. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Parents of the smallest tenants will be delighted with the stroller, locked with a magnetic lock. All small-sized family transport — stroller, bicycles and scooters — will be fine waiting for you here until next time. You can wash the wheels of a stroller or paw with a pet in special rooms located next to the stroller. Transport accessibility: Less than 1km from MKAD: near Ostashkovskoye and Altufievskoye highway; 15 minutes to the metro « Altufievo », « Bibirevo », « Medvedkovo »; 7 minutes on foot to the nearest public transport stop. Internal infrastructure: Feel the charm of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Everything is nearby and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. — 2 municipal kindergartens and a municipal school — Medical Center — Shops, pharmacies, beauty salons, cafes, bakeries on the first floors of the complex
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€275,096
Area 27–141 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Agency: One Moscow
Republic — new premium quarter on Presnensky Val. br / br / The quarter is located on the territory of the former car repair shops of the Moscow-Alexandrovsky railway near the metro « Belarusian ». In the residential quarter, Republic will erect 10 residential towers from 24 to 45 floors and one office center. br / The international team of professionals – 6 prominent Russian and foreign bureaus worked to create an architectural concept: British Steve Brown Architecture, SimpsonHaugh and Partners and John McAslan + Partners, Russian Meganom and Wall, Swiss architect Max Dudler. The towers gathered together form a kind of « Architectural Park ». br / br / For the first time in history, this quarter, closed to citizens for many years, will gain a new modern sound through the revival of the buildings of steam-growing workshops from characteristic red brick, built from 1870 to 1900. Four objects of cultural heritage with a total area of almost 7 thousand square meters. m will be reconstructed and large-scale architectural integration into the future of Presni. These buildings will house a gastronomic center, a shopping alley, premium terms with a swimming pool, spa, chamber cinema, art spaces and a kindergarten. br / br / The territory will be divided into public spaces open to all citizens, and private, for residents to rest. For the latter, there is an internal landscape park with sports fields, bike trails, work out simulators, as well as hiking paths and cozy places for a secluded vacation. br / br / All residents will have access to the additional option — augmented apartment ( or an expanded apartment ) — this is a multifunctional space accessible for all residents with an equipped kitchen, a relaxation area with upholstered furniture and a sports area. br / br / The first phase will be represented by the Reds towers from the Steve Brown Architecture, a London architect. The area of apartments of the first stage is from 26 to 139 square meters. m of different format – from compact studios to view penthouses. br / - Spacious and functional lobby up to 9 meters high br / - Terrace for residents of the house on the roof of the lobby br / - Own two-story fitness room and event room br / - Two-story apartments in the concept of work & live on the first floors br / - Two-story underground parking, cellers and places for electric cars br / - Spacious pantries on 3-8 residential floors and in underground parking br / - Apartments are presented in the decoration of the white box and without finishing br / - A variety of apartment formats: master bedrooms in apartments, starting with one-room, balconies with open doors, private terraces and enlarged corner windows in the kitchen-living rooms, wood fireplaces and bathroom windows in penthouses up to 5 meters high. br / - Window views at the Moscow Hippodrome, Moscow City and the center of Moscow br / br / The commissioning and issuance of keys of the first stage of the Republic is planned already in 2025. / p  
Residential complex ZhK Zhavoronki klab
Residential complex ZhK Zhavoronki klab
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€63,821
Area 32–71 m²
36 properties 36
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: To create a harmonious space, the project contains all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed yards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a well-maintained promenade, where there will be a large gaming hub with a walking route and a barbecue area. Favorable wind rose and lack of production affect air quality. Water and nature soothe and energize. Transport accessibility: Public transport stops are located 30 meters from the territory of the LCD, from where you can reach the nearest Sanino railway stations (5 min.), Krekshino (7 min.) And Zhavoronki (7 min.), and in 10 minutes – stops of routes to the metro stations Salaryevo and Victory Park. The exit to the Minsk highway is located 700 m from the LCD. Internal infrastructure: Within the framework of the project, municipal kindergarten and a comprehensive school, an administrative-domestic complex (shop stores « at the house », household service points, street-retail, cafe, coffee house, pharmacy will be built, as well as a multifunctional shopping and entertainment center with FOK and an outpatient clinic. For the convenience and comfort of residents, when all « at hand » we placed in the LCD a free gym with changing rooms and mini-saunas. You can come here on your own or with a personal trainer for functional training. For children, a playroom with many developing story games, as well as various « lazalks », is equipped. This children's room is also suitable for celebrating a child’s birthday.
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
The Chocolate housing complex will change your understanding of comfort and safety. Located in a quiet, green area in the center of Smolensk, it perfectly combines excellent transport availability, store availability and other urban infrastructure within walking distance. ZhK "Chocolate ” presents an 11-story monolithic brick house with individual heating and a comfortable underground car park. The layout of the apartments is directed at demanding buyers interested in purchasing luxury apartments. The housing complex is located in the center of Smolensk, in a promising, attractive place to live and do business. Housing complex „ Chocolate ” "is built using the latest technologies and ecomaterials. The building's architecture is made in the stylistic direction „ ar deco ”. Monolith. Decorative brick bed ( samples ) „ fuzzy stone ” dark brown color, speeding with fiberglass concrete profiles, decorative strip - floor 8. Ceramic tile mosaic. The upper belt is plaster and double flat concrete. Decorative elements - bark fences, gates, roofs - metal, welding, lighting devices with an evening facade. The wall structure has a high noise level and thermal insulation, which reduces heat loss and reduces heating costs. The apartments on the upper floors are partly designed on two levels.
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€203,634
Area 28–136 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment. br / According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces br / The courtyard is landscaped and has everything you need for a comfortable pastime: walking paths, areas for children's entertainment and places for adult recreation. br / br / Author's architecture, stylish lobby, underground parking, own kindergarten — all this will delight residents of the new project « FORST ». / p  
Residential complex Skandinavskiy
Residential complex Skandinavskiy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€74,308
Area 29–92 m²
39 properties 39
Completion date: 2023
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Far from the bustle of the city, but not moving away from the capital - here is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Just 300 meters from the residential complex – a huge Mytishchi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km – Pirogov reservoir with beaches, entertainment centers and yacht clubs. Transport accessibility: 8 minutes up to m. Medvedkovo, 18 min. to m. Altufieva, 20 min. to m. Bibirevo and only 300 meters to Mytishchi Forest. Get closer to nature without moving away from the city Internal infrastructure: « Scandinavian » has everything you need for a comfortable life! Within walking distance – shops, household services, pharmacies and beauty salons. Near the large shopping center « Borodino », in which you can buy groceries, arrange fashionable shopping or have dinner at any of the restaurants. In 10-minute transport accessibility – « Auchan », « Leroy Merlen », Selgros Cash & Carry, shopping center « Spring » and shopping center « Jun », fitness club World. In 20 – 30 minutes you can get to the sports and health complex « Solaris », where you will find: karting, rental quadrocycles, laser tag, paintball, strikeball and billiards and not only. On the territory of the complex will be built a municipal kindergarten with 240 seats and a school with 500 seats. The territory of the LCD is fenced around the perimeter, forming a closed courtyard « without cars » — it is safe, quiet and comfortable. Unobstructed walk through the interior and do not worry about the children - because the playgrounds do not coexist with the carriageway! The yard should be a favorite place for you, not for cars! Around-the-clock video surveillance was organized in all entrances and on the entire complex. You are at home, which means – is completely safe. On the territory of the complex is a modern training complex. In the « Scandinavian » quarter, the living conditions of our smaller brothers are also as convenient as possible. In each entrance, special « laptops » are organized, where you can rinse your shaggy favorites after walking. Each entrance of the complex has special rooms in which you can leave strollers and bicycles. You no longer have to worry about their safety thanks to round-the-clock monitoring. Safe, richly equipped playgrounds: slides, swings, stairs. Playgrounds are zoned by age. The main criterion for creating infrastructure for the smallest residents of the complex is safety, which does not limit the activity of children.
Residential complex ZhK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZhK Sky Garden
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€125,477
Area 27–110 m²
115 properties 115
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this region, the eponymous park is noisy. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from Moscow sheets is an ideal place to feel part of nature. At the same time, the developed educational, social and transport infrastructure will leave you all the benefits of living in the metropolis. Sky Garden is the perfect balance between the natural and urban environment Transport accessibility: Just 12 minutes walk to m. Tushinskaya and 15 minutes to the station "Tushinskaya" MCD. By car: 2 km to Volokolamsk highway, 2.5 km to MKAD and 15 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: At your service are modern playgrounds: here your children will be happy to be able to climb logs, storm slides and try not to get wet, running under the jets of the fountain. Sky Garden is full of opportunities for both very small and adult. Activities are provided: master classes in yoga in the English lawn, vorkout site, bicycle parking. Also at your disposal on the territory of the complex will be: a clinic, a pharmacy, a supermarket, a relaxation area, a dry fountain and a playground for adolescents. A work space equipped with a caffeine and convenient intercom. There are also cafes and restaurants in the commercial cluster. The gaming room, located in the central lobby, is equipped with a two-story complex, soft tatami, books and games that can captivate children Each entrance to the minus ground floor has rooms for storing adults and children's bicycles, strollers and scooters Delicious hot pastries, a restaurant with your favorite dishes, a reliable shoe repair shop, an art or sports section for a child, fitness or yoga for you, as well as everything, what you need for everyday life - there is a few minutes from your entrance Inside the project there is a park area of 3.5 hectares with playgrounds and sports grounds, recreation areas, a central area, a dry fountain and a decorative pond. The adjacent promenade is landscaped for leisurely walks and rest by the water We have created all the conditions so that you can support yourself in excellent physical shape: a site for outdoor gourmet, a zone for yoga, sports studios, separate infrastructure for cycling enthusiasts and scenic routes for running enthusiasts
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€226,114
Area 43–73 m²
11 properties 11
Completion date: 2022
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: A vivid image is emphasized by the variable floor of the complex, a diverse texture and the color scheme of the facades, made in a combination of white, brick and golden colors. At the same time, the complex ideally fits into the environment of Stalin's buildings and harmonizes with the color scheme of Moscow. We took into account every little thing so that you can enjoy everyday life. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment Transport accessibility: Up to three metro stations: « Polezhayevskaya », MCC « Khoroshevo » and « Zorge » only 10 minutes on foot. The road to Leningradsky Prospekt by car takes 3 minutes to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: The internal territory of LCD « Richard » is fenced and completely isolated from the external environment. For kids, playgrounds with a drop in relief are arranged here. Adult romantics are waiting for benches in a quiet landscape park, cozy sunbeds in the touch garden and pendant chairs in the column gallery. For those who need to work, in the fresh air in a cozy place, sheltered from bad weather, there is a vegetable garden with sockets. For noisy games and meetings with friends, we have created a separate space that will not disturb the serene inner world of the residential complex. On the outside of the house there is a square with sports and playgrounds for children of different ages, where every child will find entertainment for himself.
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€108,201
Area 22–188 m²
634 properties 634
Completion date: 2024
Summer lives in the south In the southern case of Moscow, surrounded by parks, a new district of the southern gardens will grow. Its name blows the warmth and aroma of blooming trees. The relaxed atmosphere of the south creates warm shades and natural materials for coatings, a variety of fruits and evergreen trees, Hedges and the aesthetics of the Mediterranean garden. In houses with expressive facade plastic – a large selection of apartment formats, from studios to spacious 3 - x rooms with kitchen - living room. From here it is easy with any means of transport, to get to the city center. On the first floors there are shops, cafes with summer terraces, fitness rooms and salons. - / p Availability of subway stations 3 convenient descent to the SBV Improvement of the "Gardens of the Mediterranean " Moscow registration Schools and kindergartens in the South Butovo region Apartments with a terrace
Residential complex Yuzhnaya Bitca
Residential complex Yuzhnaya Bitca
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€57,465
Area 23–109 m²
704 properties 704
Completion date: 2021
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The combination of free movement on the inner territory without cars and a sense of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences is what distinguishes the South Beatz LCD. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime. Freely move around the inner territory in a barrier-free environment! Thoughtful zoning in the yards allows you to separate quiet areas for parents with sleeping babies and those who want to read in the fresh air from noisy play areas. Game zones take into account the age of children. Playgrounds for older children are carried out outside the yards. The feeling of a cozy house should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. And the presence of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Transport accessibility: 3 km from MKAD, three metro stations are within walking distance: Annino, Dmitry Donsky Boulevard, Starokochalovskaya Street and MDC2 train. Internal infrastructure: For residents of the residential area « South Bitza », a developed infrastructure of the nearby Moscow regions of Chertanovo, Southern, Biryulyovo Western, North Butovo and Southern Butovo is available. Many educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, parks.
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€209,104
Area 134–250 m²
18 properties 18
Completion date: 2024
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Saburovo Club is a chamber village with only 134 households. The village of Saburovo Club is located in the Krasnogorsk city district, only 10 km from Moscow. The construction of the Pyatnitsky highway high-speed understudy (introduction 2025) will make the road to the city even faster, since it will reduce travel time to Moscow by 2-3 times. The houses are built according to the most modern technologies, and minimalist architecture gracefully fits into a unique natural landscape. Around the club village there is already a rich commercial, entertainment and social infrastructure. Transport accessibility: The cottage village is conveniently located, since there are only 3.3 km to Pyatnitsky highway, 14 km to MKAD, 22 to SVH, TTK 26 km and 29 km to Sadovaya Ring To the stops of land public transport 400-600 m 5-7 min. on foot. To Art. m Pyatnitsky highway 40 min. by bus and by shuttle taxi. Internal infrastructure: By the end of 2023, a school with 1,100 seats and a kindergarten with 253 seats will appear in 7 minute walking distance from the cottage village of Saburovo Klab. In 2024, a school with 825 places and a kindergarten with 310 places will appear in 10-minute walking distance from Saburovo Club. Planned commissioning of the kindergarten April 2024, school July 2024. The territory is divided into 3 zones: - In the entrance area there are: an amphitheater, a wooden stage with a canopy and a retractable screen, luminous benches and swings, a panda park with hammers, a children's playing space with a sandbox, a lawn for games, adult recreation areas, a dog playground and a bike path. In winter, a Christmas tree is installed here. Thanks to its architecture, the entrance group itself turns into a slide the place of attraction of all residents of the village. - In the quiet recreation area you can be alone with yourself and your feelings, studying the voices of birds on the interactive panel and breathing in the aromas of spicy herbs. - Those who want to feel a surge of energy go to the sports zone. There are playgrounds, simulators, as well as a sports ground with a ring and a gate of 9x18 m. - A 570 m long Force Boulevard and 6 m wide stretched through all the zones. Walking and cycling paths are equipped along it. Basically, the nature of the sites is sports, with simulators and on-site complexes for children and adults. But there are places for board games, as well as benches for relaxation.
Residential complex ZhK Sydney City
Residential complex ZhK Sydney City
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€185,819
Area 31–167 m²
362 properties 362
Completion date: 2023
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On the Shelepikhinsky embankment, there is a pier for river trams. The only metropolitan transport artery will be available to you, on which there are never traffic jams: 20 minutes to Moscow City, and even with inspiring views along the way. Input groups of houses – are individual design projects dedicated to the three main places in Lermontov’s life: Tarhanam, St. Petersburg and the Caucasus, which combine a combination of aesthetics and comfort. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer be able to disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to add volume to your favorite music track or your children want to have a night run! Live only by your own rules. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice; You can easily expand the “ base package ” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world, for example: turn on the warming of the dinner; adjust the brightness of the light; adjust the volume of music; adjust the work of the warm floors; Transport accessibility: 50 m to the new metro station « Zvenigorodskaya ». The second street from the Central Administrative District and the neighborhood with Moscow City. All types of public transport, including river trams, within walking distance. Internal infrastructure: The main artery of the life of the quarter is the central boulevard. You will be happy to find that the path to prestigious schools and universities, entertainment and shops has shrunk to a few minutes by car.
Apart-hotel ZhK Dvizhenie
Apart-hotel ZhK Dvizhenie
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€102,990
Completion date: 2022
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: High occupancy of the hotel provides a good location. The road from Sheremetyevo Airport takes no more than 25 minutes. Near the complex are the Opening Bank Arena, Chkalov Arena, Crocus City Hall and Crocus Expo. The road to the center of the capital takes no more than 20 minutes. Transport accessibility: A 3-5 minute walk from Spartak and Tushino metro stations"; to Sadovaya Kolets - 20 minutes by car or 15 minutes by metro; to MKAD - 2.9 km; to TTK - 9 km. Internal infrastructure: A room in an aparthotel is a profitable investment in real estate, allowing you to receive income from the first months of ownership. Search for tenants and full room service takes on a hotel operator. The rooms are equipped with furniture, air conditioning, household appliances, dishes, textiles. The full-time operator provides the 24/7 service. The average income from the room is 65-80 thousand rubles. per month (when filling the hotel by 70-80%).
Residential complex 1-y Yuzhnyy
Residential complex 1-y Yuzhnyy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€54,490
Area 25–84 m²
558 properties 558
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: One of the advantages of the 1-DSK – large glazed loggias. Another advantage of – honest euro format. The entire project provides for the « Smart Home » system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless block crane with e-mail. drive, wireless leakage sensor, Yandex Mini Station. Its location can be called successful due to transport accessibility and proximity to natural objects. Next door is a forest, and in every yard there are fruit trees. In the spring, a white-pink cloud envelops the quarter: apple trees, pears, plums bloom. By August, the air was filled with the aroma of ripe fruits. In winter, a ski track stretched among the trees covered with yine. Transport accessibility: - Public transport: The current Bulatnikovo railway station (in the future future MDC D5) is within walking distance, only 10-12 minutes. - Private vehicles: Convenient access to the M4-Don track towards Moscow and the region – 850 m, to MKAD - 1 km Internal infrastructure: Beautiful thoughtful porches are another advantage of the 1st South project. There is an entrance to the through entrances from both the street and the courtyard. Thanks to continuous glazing, they are always light and comfortable. The approaches are located at the ground level, therefore, young parents with a stroller and tenants with disabilities will not be allowed to enter and exit inconvenience. The room has a place under the reception with the output of engineering networks. If the tenants decide at the general meeting that a security guard or concierge is needed, a workplace can be arranged for them quickly and at the lowest cost. The entrances provide latrines for children and adults. Wheelchairs in each entrance allow you to maintain order and cleanliness on the floors. In case of a walk with a four-legged pet in bad weather, lapomoyki are arranged in the entrances. In the yards and in the public territories of the 1st South there are so many interesting things for young inhabitants. Own 3 kindergartens and 2 large schools literally « under the windows » The highlight of the project is a pedestrian stool, it is ideal for family walks. On the sides of the walking area there are points for a wide variety of activities. The central square on the boulevard is designed for all-weather events uniting tenants.
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€274,093
Area 41–101 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow. br / Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first. / p  
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the project, Novy Smolensk plans to build several hundred different buildings and structures for a comfortable life for more than 50,000 people. Already rented and 6 multi-storey houses for almost 3,000 apartments. A metropolis will focus on a limited area where a person has access to all the services offered by a big city. "New Smolensk" On the Kiev motorway you will be satisfied with very affordable prices. In terms of the "higher price", the residential complex is one of the best in Smolensk. The smallest studio is 24 square meters. It has no competitors in the city at a price and is even available to a student. The two and three bedroom apartments are of different sizes and will satisfy every buyer. . It is an ecological area without industrial companies. Nearby is a district road that allows you to quickly land at the entrance to any Smolensk area without traffic jams. The Kiev motorway leads to Gagarin Avenue, one of the city's central streets. You can be in the city center for 10-15 minutes. One-room apartment area from 24 to 42 square meters. Costs from 15 644 to 24 383 euros. Two-room living space from 44 to 69 square meters. Costs from 24,970 to 40,350 euros. Three-room living space from 62 to 86 square meters. Costs from 35,056 to 47,257 euros. Section offer: 9 Section - 3 sqm 2022, 8 Section - 1 sq. 2023, 7 section - 3 q 2023g / p >
Residential complex ZhK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZhK Park Aprel
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€68,702
Area 35–99 m²
115 properties 115
Completion date: 2022
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow along the Kiev highway and surrounded by a pristine forest. In « Park April » it is easy to enjoy life in nature without abandoning the usual level of comfort. This is possible thanks to a unique combination of the benefits of the complex. LCD, surrounded on three sides by forest, will give you the opportunity to breathe deeply and enjoy beautiful views, and developed infrastructure, transport accessibility and a high level of security will bring calm and serenity Transport accessibility: MKAD 20 minutes along the Kiev highway along a modern highway. Bus stop 200 meters from the house. 9 land transport routes, buses to the metro stations South-Western, Salaryevo, Rumyantsevo, Troparevo. 25 minutes at MDC D4 to Kiev Station Internal infrastructure: The developed infrastructure of the residential complex includes a municipal school, a kindergarten, a shopping center and other facilities. The location of the houses is carefully thought out, so beautiful views of the quiet courtyards and the surrounding forest open from the windows, and in just 10 minutes by personal or public transport you will reach any of the twenty schools, clinic or modern sports palace. Of course, in April there will also be shopping complexes, fitness centers and much more. For the roof, tiles are used, which have excellent thermal and noise insulation characteristics. Thanks to ceramic walls throughout the year, the house will have a healthy microclimate, and Belgian brick lining gives a special charm to the facades. You can create a unique housing format that suits you. Spacious kitchen - living room, separate office for work, master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom - apartment with free layout allows you to realize all your ideas On three sides, Park April is surrounded by forest and low-rise private development; there are no harmful industries nearby. Within walking distance are two rivers and a forest massif, from where a successful wind rose brings fresh air Residents of Park April have access to the developed infrastructure of April: two dozen educational institutions, a sports school, a modern sports palace, clinics, fitness centers, shops and shopping complexes. All facilities are located no more than 10 minutes by car.
Residential complex ZhK Dvizhenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZhK Dvizhenie Govorovo
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€57,961
Area 21–31 m²
54 properties 54
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: On the first floors of the Movement complex. Govorovo will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from their favorite coffee house, go for milk to the minimarket on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In yards without cars, an ideal atmosphere will be created for relaxation and communication with neighbors. Each access hall will be provided with a room for storing bicycles and strollers, and dog owners will always be able to wash their paws in a specially designated room. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice Transport accessibility: 25 minutes walk to the Govorovo metro, a 5-minute bus stop on foot, where in just 9 minutes the bus will take you to the metro. Troparevo or Warm camp. Internal infrastructure: The movement complex. Govorovo is located on the border of New Moscow and the prestigious South-West of the capital, which means that this location has many advantages for future residents. Here is the proximity of eminent universities in the South-West, and the existing trading cluster, and all the advantages of New Moscow with new schools, sports centers, technology parks and business centers. So the road to RUDN, MIREA or MGIMO will take no more than 20 minutes by car. A new Gymnasium has already been built near the complex, and rating schools are also within walking distance. The road to Mega A warm camp or to FoodCity will be about 15 minutes. And to the ski slope of Novo-Peredelkino get no more than 20 minutes.
Residential complex ZhK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZhK Arhitektor
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€146,841
Area 30–252 m²
202 properties 202
Completion date: 2023
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The feeling of a cozy house should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the intercom. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice; You can easily expand the “ base package ” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! Under the towers there is a three-level parking for 670 cars with direct access from apartments of any entrance. On the perimeter of the parking there is a guest parking for 30 seats Transport accessibility: To the metro « Kaluga » - 12 minutes on foot, 14 minutes (7 km) to TTK, 9 minutes (6 km) to MKAD, 18 minutes (11 km) to the Garden Ring. within walking distance to Vorontsov Park Internal infrastructure: In LCD, a thoughtful, rich infrastructure of three zones. In the main entrance group, all the benefits of the modern metropolis are concentrated: a supermarket, a restaurant, a fitness club, pharmacies, beauty salons and a coffee shop. Under the noisy children's games, the lower level is set aside, we have provided games for both the smallest and older children. For leisure activities for adults there are places for sports, yoga classes, sun loungers and wooden terraces for relaxation.
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Price on request
Completion date: 2022
The Zagorye residential complex on Hippodrome Train will change your understanding of comfort and environmental friendliness. Located in a quiet green area, it perfectly combines excellent transport accessibility, proximity to the city center. LCD is a 10-story brick residential building with individual heating and comfortable parking. Apartment layout is based on the most modern requirements and trends. The residential complex is located in a promising, attractive area for living. Land improvement according to the author's project, very functional and convenient. In terms of “price plus quality”, the residential complex is one of the best in Smolensk. One-room apartments more than 50 meters, very convenient for living. Two-room and three-room apartments are different in area and will satisfy any buyer. The construction uses materials from contractors and manufacturers who have proven their quality over the years. Affordable apartment prices are achieved due to the large volume of construction, optimal technologies and highly qualified personnel.
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€114,747
Area 20–107 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2022
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational complex. For relaxation, Walks and the communication of the residents, a pedestrian boulevard and their own landscape promenade with easy descents to the water will be places for a relaxing and active vacation. First district, in which all residential buildings have already been built and the infrastructure will work in 2020. It was „ The best implemented project in the area of Bauhaus with increased comfort ” – br / Active citizen „. well-maintained promenade new schools and kindergartens 5 finishing styles and white field Registration in Moscow Business building - and comfort - class convenient layout and formats of apartments
Residential complex 1-y Sheremetevskiy
Residential complex 1-y Sheremetevskiy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€60,710
Area 25–85 m²
115 properties 115
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: ZhK 1st Sheremetyevsky is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes on foot to the railway station of the same name and planned to open MCD-3. The complex has bright and cozy, lobby, large stroller, lapoma. Thanks to the guest bathroom on the 1st floor, walking will become truly long. Two elevators — passenger and freight. In all buildings « 1st Sheremetyevo » there are pantries, and in buildings 3-5 there is underground parking. In the LCD 1st Sheremetyevsky variety of squares and layouts. Large kitchen-living rooms: they have two windows or more. In all apartments ranging from 40 sq.m. and above 2 bathrooms are designed. Large glazed loggias with decoration. System « Smart apartment », implemented in « 1st Sheremetevsky ». Each apartment has leakage sensors and electric shut-off valves that independently block the water in the event of an accident. The mobile application controls groups of electric consumers: even if you forgot the iron on, you can de-energize it remotely. Transport accessibility: - Public transport: To the nearest metro stations — Planner and Vojkovskaya — about 40-50 minutes by bus. 6 minutes to the railway station « Podrezkovo » (ICD-3) - Private vehicles: Convenient access to the Leningradskoye highway allows you to quickly get to MKAD and to the center of Moscow, to the M11 toll highway and to the airport « Sheremetyevo ». 3 minutes to Leningradskoye sh. 10 minutes to the toll track M11 15 minutes to MKAD 20 minutes to Art. m Vojkovskaya 25 minutes to Art. m glider Internal infrastructure: « 1st Sheremetyevsky » not only reduces the time you will spend on the road. But it does a lot for you to travel less and walk more often. On the first floors of the buildings there will be freschmarkets and points for issuing marketers, beauty salons and dry cleaners, coffee houses and bakeries — all that is needed day after day, but does not deserve a separate trip by car or taxi. In the quarter, their own school and kindergarten will be built. The school is designed for 1100 students. It will have a 25-meter pool and a spacious atrium, a media library. Kindergarten is designed for 400 kids. Here is a stylish design and comfortable groups, a large physical education hall and a spacious room for music. Yards without cars. Safe playgrounds. Along the buildings, quiet recreation areas are organized: a children's gomon with distant carousels and the slides will not reach the windows of the inhabitants. In the quarter, a boarded up cycle route with clear navigation and parking for two-wheeled vehicles was designed.
Residential complex 1-y Donskoy
Residential complex 1-y Donskoy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€52,970
Area 25–110 m²
206 properties 206
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Complex 1st Don is located 7 km from MKAD on the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural environment. The project has a fairly large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the world. Beacon sections form a visual L form in buildings, which gives the development structure and volume rhythm. Different floors of buildings also work on the sense of dynamics. The warm facade color palette reflects the nature of the Don. In the evenings, houses are transformed thanks to architectural illumination, stand out favorably against the urban background. Nature has a positive effect on humans at all levels of perception: through vision, smells, sounds, tactile sensations. Near ZhK the First Don: Ermolinsky Park, Vidnovsky Forest Park, Zhukovsky Park. Transport accessibility: The complex is conveniently located 7 km from MKAD along the M-4 Don highway (via Vidnoye). The distance to Kashirsky highway is 12 km. A developed network of public land transport routes allows you to get to the metro and the center of Moscow. The existing Kalinina Paveletsky railway station is a 15-17 minute walk (MCD-5 in 2025-2026). Internal infrastructure: The 1st Don project is adjacent to a rapidly developing area, the main infrastructure of which has already developed. The construction of modern residential complexes in the district has its advantages: a thoughtful and comfortable urban environment is formed here. As for the internal infrastructure, the quarter will have its own municipal 2 kindergartens and a school that will help combine the pleasant with the useful. The territory of the complex is permeated with a whole network of picturesque hiking trails, allowing you to get to any corner of the district. The main routes, as usual, are « trading ». They pass along shops, cafes and other representatives of commerce and are separated from the carriageway by the green « phito » - wall. Among large social facilities, there is a clinic and a shopping center with an adjoining area for public events. Cozy begins with a thoughtful entrance. Through entrances are filled with light due to continuous glazing. There is an entrance to them from the street and from the courtyard.
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€113,108
Area 19–165 m²
3 467 properties 3467
Completion date: 2022
Live! Job! Rest! The residential area „ Prokshino is located on the edge of a large pond, 500 m from an existing underground station. The coast will run almost a kilometer along the houses. Nearby is a large company - a quarter with a shopping center and sports - a group of events with a ski slope. Project base – Your dreams. Walk along the promenade in the evening. In the morning, slowly walk along the beautiful bridge to work. Admire the water surface and reflection of stars from your own balcony. Invite friends to a picnic or ski with the whole family. Life in the epicenter of events and ... away from the hustle and bustle. We create a room where everyone can say: „ Everything is about me here! "" 500 m to the subway „ Prokshino " School and kindergarten rare formats and functional systems well maintained promenade < p ski area
Residential complex ZhK Rezhisser
Residential complex ZhK Rezhisser
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€219,947
Area 36–174 m²
84 properties 84
Completion date: 2023
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as the different heights of the buildings, made it possible to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments located above the level of trees. Moreover, the species characteristics of the region inspire the achievement of new horizons. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice. And the presence of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment Transport accessibility: To the metro « Prospectus » - 3 minutes on foot, 4 minutes to SVH, 9 minutes to TTK, 11 minutes to MKAD, 12 minutes to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The external territory of the complex is conditionally divided into three zones. The main entrance group is an open area of commercial premises (coffee shop, pharmacy, beauty salon). In the closed area of the courtyard, time flows like in slow motion. Benches, deck chairs, puffs, garden swings invite you to relax for an hour or two alone with yourself or in a small company. In the eastern part of the territory there are playgrounds for children of different ages, as well as sports grounds. The authors of the project managed to recreate the atmosphere of children's films!
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€108,152
Area 45–56 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The facility is located in a picturesque eco-location: Ostankino Park — 5 minutes walk, Ostankino pond — 3 minutes, the museum-estate of Ostankino and the Ostankino Palace — 10 minutes. / p Features: / p ul li additional noise insulation layer on the walls and ceiling, « floating » floors that absorb vibration and fluctuations / li li a modern smart home system that allows you to automate and optimize life / li li On the second floor there will be a clubhouse with a children's room, a cinema and a meeting room / li li own fitness room with pool and patio / li li multi-storey mechanized parking with a sink for car owners, guest parking / li li used roof with terraces – mix of workers and lounge areas in the fresh air / li li in the input groups – reception zones / li li access control, video surveillance around the perimeter of the complex and in common areas, 24/7 communication with the dispatch and management company / li /ul Near the house there are such attractions as the Ostankino Palace, the Temple of the Life-Giving Trinity in Ostankin, the House-Museum of Academician S.P. Koroleva ( cosmonautics museum ), VDNH, Ostankino TV tower, Museum of Television Art. / p From the nearest cafes and restaurants, you can mark the cafe « Academy », VDNH food court, famous donuts on 1st Ostankino Street, restaurant « Ottepel » and family cafe « Farm » on VDNH.You can have a good time in the library on ul. Argunovskaya, have fun with your family and friends at VDNH ( packet, coworking, cafe and bookstore in the Book Pavilion, VR ), as well as on a rink in Goncharovsky park. / p  
Residential complex ZhK 1-y Lermontovskiy
Residential complex ZhK 1-y Lermontovskiy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€61,191
Area 24–110 m²
382 properties 382
Completion date: 2022
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The feeling of a cozy house should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A courtyard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking space - and this is far from the advantage of having underground parking. And the presence of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! « 1st Lermontovsky » is located near the already established green environment – of the Lyubertsky Park and the Zhuleba Forest Park, which is being transferred to the natural and historical park « Kuzminki ». If you prefer an active family vacation in the fresh air – there are plenty of places for him in the district. From the east, it borders on the metropolitan area of Nekrasovka. On the north side – with a developed modern microdistrict « Red Gorka ». A good location gives tenants the opportunity to travel both in their car and by public transport. Transport accessibility: Within walking distance, the railway station « Lyubertsy-1 ». 5 minutes by car to the metro stations « Nekrasovka », « Kotelniki », « Lermontovsky Prospekt ». Internal infrastructure: Freely move around the inner territory in a barrier-free environment! On the territory of the complex, all conditions have been created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime: - playgrounds for children of different ages. - Vorkaut sites, sports complexes with areas for children and adult sports. - recreation areas with footpaths and alleys. Also at your service: 4 comprehensive schools, 7 kindergartens, sports and dance, schools, clinics, many shops and supermarkets, including Auchan and several large shopping centers within walking distance.
Residential complex ZhK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZhK Rotterdam
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€147,662
Area 27–144 m²
139 properties 139
Completion date: 2024
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The Rotterdam LCD has an excellent location that will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro – the station is within walking distance and by car. The Warsaw highway connects the residential complex with the TTK, and through the Lusinovsky and Mytnaya streets – with the Garden Ring. As an alternative route, you can use the Nagatinsky embankment: the road along the Moscow River will lead to the Kremlin and the Paveletsky Station. For a leisurely trip, tram routes are provided, and in the warm season – cycle routes along the river. Transport accessibility: Just 5 minutes walk to the Nagatinskaya metro and 8 minutes from the Upper Kotly IEC". Near Aeroexpress to the Domodevo metro". TTK 2.2 km and 4.9 km to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: If you are looking for the perfect balance between relaxation and work and have an active life position - LCD "Rotterdam" you will like. In LCD: coworking zones, playhab and playgrounds for the whole family. Proximity to the business center of Moscow, surrounded by 5 parks, near sports and entertainment centers If you like picturesque views and long walks - LCD Rotterdam is an excellent option for you, as it is located right on Nagatina Embankment with access to the Moscow River! In ZhK "Rotterdam" a balance is maintained between a skyscraper and a low-rise building that has not lost the feeling of comfort and does not give the impression of urban jungle If you like to be on top and without restrictions - choose the upper floors For those who value comfort and their own time For those who value comfort and personal space For those who care about comfort, safety and personal space in a pre-memory area
Residential complex ZhK Rimskiy
Residential complex ZhK Rimskiy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€58,785
Area 27–121 m²
738 properties 738
Completion date: 2023
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of a resident of the Roman quarter. Entrance groups are individual, however, in the design of each, Italian love of decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials is guessed. We take care of the free space in your apartment, so the availability of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! At the lower level of the complex are passes connecting the entire quarter and parking is located. The design of underground parking lots with snow-white columns causes associations with the historical cultural layer of the Romanesque era. Therefore, even here you will not leave the feeling of a special place. Storage rooms are located in each section, access to them is carried out on a modern MEL elevator with a reduced noise level. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer be able to disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to add volume to your favorite music track or your children want to have a night run! Live only by your own rules Transport accessibility: Only 2 km from MKAD, 15 minutes by transport to the metro « Domodedovskaya » and « Maryino » Internal infrastructure: The inhabitants of the Roman quarter are distinguished by unhurriedness. In fact, why rush if everything is necessary within walking distance? The school and kindergartens are located inside the block. This significantly saves time in the morning and allows you to calmly enjoy breakfast even on weekdays. A variety of cafes will become a traditional place for family brunches on weekends or evening gatherings with friends.
Residential complex ZhK 1-y Leningradskiy
Residential complex ZhK 1-y Leningradskiy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€67,550
Area 25–110 m²
245 properties 245
Completion date: 2023
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of two cities. The territory of the complex was permeated by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg prospectuses. We strive to ensure that each element of the LCD is thought out, filled with comfort and care for all residents, including four-legged ones. "In each apartment connected the base package “ Smart apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice; You can easily expand the “ base package ” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world, for example: turn on the warming of the dinner; adjust the brightness of the light; adjust the volume of the music; adjust the work of the warm floors Transport accessibility: 15 minutes walk to the station Molzhaninovo (Planernaya), MCD3. Only 7 km from MKAD along the Leningrad highway, immediately after crossing the International Highway. Internal infrastructure: For children's games and adult recreation in the quarter there are many options for cozy Moscow courtyards. Children's areas are separated from adults, sports grounds and funky areas with their noisy games are moved outside the yards. In the arrangement of all zones, only environmentally friendly materials are used. Equipment for playgrounds was developed with the involvement of children's psychologists. For lovers of bicycles, bike paths are laid leading to picturesque ponds. If you need to go to the store, pharmacy, or maybe you just wanted to sit with family or friends in a cafe next door – everything you need is located on the first floors of buildings from the outside of the complex.
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€114,747
Area 20–153 m²
2 111 properties 2111
Completion date: 2022
The Art of a Happy Life The basis of the project – the lifestyle of the Nordic countries, which are consistently leading in « happiness ratings ». LCD « Scandinavia » is being built on the border of the Butov Forest Park in the environmentally friendly southwestern part of Moscow — for those who choose the comfort of the metropolis for themselves and their family, but prefers to live surrounded by nature. The main idea — is the balance of housing and services, transport accessibility and comfortable distance from the tracks, noisy areas for active types of recreation and cozy green islets for contemplation and relaxation. 5 kindergartens and 1 school open family planning Moscow registration Butovsky forest park 1610 ha 6 kindergartens and 3 schools are designed and built 100 ha of urban and park spaces
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€145,361
Area 25–117 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2025
Agency: One Moscow
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopping galleries that form quiet yards. The stepped facades are lined with concrete tiles, clinker bricks. The design lobby has a concierge service around the clock. In the residential complex « PORTLAND » many planning solutions of the European format are offered, penthouses are located on the last floors. Part of the apartments is rented without walls, and part with a sub-district finish. Ceiling height from 3.1 to 4 meters. It is possible to combine apartments. In the project, the main decoration of the apartment was picturesque views of the Moscow River.  The residential complex « PORTLAND » has a developed infrastructure. The project for the improvement of the courtyard and promenade was developed by specialists of the West 8 bureau. On the closed territory there are playgrounds for different ages, 3 grout zones, a basketball court and a dog walking platform. The project provides a rooftop garden with a stylo, from which you can go down directly to the courtyard. Along the water, promenades for relaxing walks are arranged. Modern security systems are installed throughout the complex, intercoms are connected, and round-the-clock video surveillance is conducted. Protected underground parking is equipped for car owners. There are pantries for storing seasonal things. The residential complex « PORTLAND » is located in the northern part of the Pechatniki district on the banks of the Moscow River in the waters of the Southern River Port. Here is the longest river coastline in the city — 13 kilometers. Around the territory of the South Port there are more than a dozen shopping centers and supermarkets. Within walking distance there is everything for a comfortable life: fitness clubs, restaurants, cafes, buty salons, service companies and much more. In the immediate environment there are a variety of parks. 
Residential complex Belye nochi
Residential complex Belye nochi
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€126,222
Area 25–56 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2022
"Karelia Nature" in southwestern Moscow The compact residential complex "White Nights" Eight monolithic buildings are located on the border with the picturesque Butov Forest Park ( 1610 ha ). The main public space is the "Carelia Nature" style park area. In the improvement of patios and a cozy square, characteristic plants of northern Russia, natural materials, high-quality games and sports equipment are used. The construction of the Formula educational complex ends 100 meters from the houses: schools for 550 students and a kindergarten for 150 children. On the first floors of the houses there are shops, homes and services. Here it will appear: summer outdoor cinema, stadium, bike lanes, places for recreation, walking areas and ski slopes in the forest park. educational complex: school and kindergarten convenient output for SBV and MKAD shops, beauty salons, clinics Registration in Moscow all for sports and recreation 400 m for Art. metro "Novomoskovskaya" ( 2023 )
Realting.com
Go