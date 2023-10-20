North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

from €60,710

25–85 m² 115

Completion date: 2025

Complex location: ZhK 1st Sheremetyevsky is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes on foot to the railway station of the same name and planned to open MCD-3. The complex has bright and cozy, lobby, large stroller, lapoma. Thanks to the guest bathroom on the 1st floor, walking will become truly long. Two elevators — passenger and freight. In all buildings « 1st Sheremetyevo » there are pantries, and in buildings 3-5 there is underground parking. In the LCD 1st Sheremetyevsky variety of squares and layouts. Large kitchen-living rooms: they have two windows or more. In all apartments ranging from 40 sq.m. and above 2 bathrooms are designed. Large glazed loggias with decoration. System « Smart apartment », implemented in « 1st Sheremetevsky ». Each apartment has leakage sensors and electric shut-off valves that independently block the water in the event of an accident. The mobile application controls groups of electric consumers: even if you forgot the iron on, you can de-energize it remotely. Transport accessibility: - Public transport: To the nearest metro stations — Planner and Vojkovskaya — about 40-50 minutes by bus. 6 minutes to the railway station « Podrezkovo » (ICD-3) - Private vehicles: Convenient access to the Leningradskoye highway allows you to quickly get to MKAD and to the center of Moscow, to the M11 toll highway and to the airport « Sheremetyevo ». 3 minutes to Leningradskoye sh. 10 minutes to the toll track M11 15 minutes to MKAD 20 minutes to Art. m Vojkovskaya 25 minutes to Art. m glider Internal infrastructure: « 1st Sheremetyevsky » not only reduces the time you will spend on the road. But it does a lot for you to travel less and walk more often. On the first floors of the buildings there will be freschmarkets and points for issuing marketers, beauty salons and dry cleaners, coffee houses and bakeries — all that is needed day after day, but does not deserve a separate trip by car or taxi. In the quarter, their own school and kindergarten will be built. The school is designed for 1100 students. It will have a 25-meter pool and a spacious atrium, a media library. Kindergarten is designed for 400 kids. Here is a stylish design and comfortable groups, a large physical education hall and a spacious room for music. Yards without cars. Safe playgrounds. Along the buildings, quiet recreation areas are organized: a children's gomon with distant carousels and the slides will not reach the windows of the inhabitants. In the quarter, a boarded up cycle route with clear navigation and parking for two-wheeled vehicles was designed.