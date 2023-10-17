  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Moscow, Russia
from
€275,925
Area 27–141 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Agency: One Moscow
Republic — new premium quarter on Presnensky Val. br / br / The quarter is located on the territory of the former car repair shops of the Moscow-Alexandrovsky railway near the metro « Belarusian ». In the residential quarter, Republic will erect 10 residential towers from 24 to 45 floors and one office center. br / The international team of professionals – 6 prominent Russian and foreign bureaus worked to create an architectural concept: British Steve Brown Architecture, SimpsonHaugh and Partners and John McAslan + Partners, Russian Meganom and Wall, Swiss architect Max Dudler. The towers gathered together form a kind of « Architectural Park ». br / br / For the first time in history, this quarter, closed to citizens for many years, will gain a new modern sound through the revival of the buildings of steam-growing workshops from characteristic red brick, built from 1870 to 1900. Four objects of cultural heritage with a total area of almost 7 thousand square meters. m will be reconstructed and large-scale architectural integration into the future of Presni. These buildings will house a gastronomic center, a shopping alley, premium terms with a swimming pool, spa, chamber cinema, art spaces and a kindergarten. br / br / The territory will be divided into public spaces open to all citizens, and private, for residents to rest. For the latter, there is an internal landscape park with sports fields, bike trails, work out simulators, as well as hiking paths and cozy places for a secluded vacation. br / br / All residents will have access to the additional option — augmented apartment ( or an expanded apartment ) — this is a multifunctional space accessible for all residents with an equipped kitchen, a relaxation area with upholstered furniture and a sports area. br / br / The first phase will be represented by the Reds towers from the Steve Brown Architecture, a London architect. The area of apartments of the first stage is from 26 to 139 square meters. m of different format – from compact studios to view penthouses. br / - Spacious and functional lobby up to 9 meters high br / - Terrace for residents of the house on the roof of the lobby br / - Own two-story fitness room and event room br / - Two-story apartments in the concept of work & live on the first floors br / - Two-story underground parking, cellers and places for electric cars br / - Spacious pantries on 3-8 residential floors and in underground parking br / - Apartments are presented in the decoration of the white box and without finishing br / - A variety of apartment formats: master bedrooms in apartments, starting with one-room, balconies with open doors, private terraces and enlarged corner windows in the kitchen-living rooms, wood fireplaces and bathroom windows in penthouses up to 5 meters high. br / - Window views at the Moscow Hippodrome, Moscow City and the center of Moscow br / br / The commissioning and issuance of keys of the first stage of the Republic is planned already in 2025. / p  
Residential complex ZhK Dvizhenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZhK Dvizhenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
€57,611
Area 21–31 m²
54 properties 54
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: On the first floors of the Movement complex. Govorovo will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from their favorite coffee house, go for milk to the minimarket on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In yards without cars, an ideal atmosphere will be created for relaxation and communication with neighbors. Each access hall will be provided with a room for storing bicycles and strollers, and dog owners will always be able to wash their paws in a specially designated room. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice Transport accessibility: 25 minutes walk to the Govorovo metro, a 5-minute bus stop on foot, where in just 9 minutes the bus will take you to the metro. Troparevo or Warm camp. Internal infrastructure: The movement complex. Govorovo is located on the border of New Moscow and the prestigious South-West of the capital, which means that this location has many advantages for future residents. Here is the proximity of eminent universities in the South-West, and the existing trading cluster, and all the advantages of New Moscow with new schools, sports centers, technology parks and business centers. So the road to RUDN, MIREA or MGIMO will take no more than 20 minutes by car. A new Gymnasium has already been built near the complex, and rating schools are also within walking distance. The road to Mega A warm camp or to FoodCity will be about 15 minutes. And to the ski slope of Novo-Peredelkino get no more than 20 minutes.
Residential complex ZhK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZhK Sky Garden
Moscow, Russia
from
€124,725
Area 27–110 m²
111 properties 111
Completion date: 2025
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this region, the eponymous park is noisy. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from Moscow sheets is an ideal place to feel part of nature. At the same time, the developed educational, social and transport infrastructure will leave you all the benefits of living in the metropolis. Sky Garden is the perfect balance between the natural and urban environment Transport accessibility: Just 12 minutes walk to m. Tushinskaya and 15 minutes to the station "Tushinskaya" MCD. By car: 2 km to Volokolamsk highway, 2.5 km to MKAD and 15 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: At your service are modern playgrounds: here your children will be happy to be able to climb logs, storm slides and try not to get wet, running under the jets of the fountain. Sky Garden is full of opportunities for both very small and adult. Activities are provided: master classes in yoga in the English lawn, vorkout site, bicycle parking. Also at your disposal on the territory of the complex will be: a clinic, a pharmacy, a supermarket, a relaxation area, a dry fountain and a playground for adolescents. A work space equipped with a caffeine and convenient intercom. There are also cafes and restaurants in the commercial cluster. The gaming room, located in the central lobby, is equipped with a two-story complex, soft tatami, books and games that can captivate children Each entrance to the minus ground floor has rooms for storing adults and children's bicycles, strollers and scooters Delicious hot pastries, a restaurant with your favorite dishes, a reliable shoe repair shop, an art or sports section for a child, fitness or yoga for you, as well as everything, what you need for everyday life - there is a few minutes from your entrance Inside the project there is a park area of 3.5 hectares with playgrounds and sports grounds, recreation areas, a central area, a dry fountain and a decorative pond. The adjacent promenade is landscaped for leisurely walks and rest by the water We have created all the conditions so that you can support yourself in excellent physical shape: a site for outdoor gourmet, a zone for yoga, sports studios, separate infrastructure for cycling enthusiasts and scenic routes for running enthusiasts
Apart - hotel ZhK Dvizhenie
Apart - hotel ZhK Dvizhenie
Moscow, Russia
from
€101,731
Completion date: 2022
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: High occupancy of the hotel provides a good location. The road from Sheremetyevo Airport takes no more than 25 minutes. Near the complex are the Opening Bank Arena, Chkalov Arena, Crocus City Hall and Crocus Expo. The road to the center of the capital takes no more than 20 minutes. Transport accessibility: A 3-5 minute walk from Spartak and Tushino metro stations"; to Sadovaya Kolets - 20 minutes by car or 15 minutes by metro; to MKAD - 2.9 km; to TTK - 9 km. Internal infrastructure: A room in an aparthotel is a profitable investment in real estate, allowing you to receive income from the first months of ownership. Search for tenants and full room service takes on a hotel operator. The rooms are equipped with furniture, air conditioning, household appliances, dishes, textiles. The full-time operator provides the 24/7 service. The average income from the room is 65-80 thousand rubles. per month (when filling the hotel by 70-80%).
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Moscow, Russia
from
€145,800
Area 25–117 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2025
Agency: One Moscow
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopping galleries that form quiet yards. The stepped facades are lined with concrete tiles, clinker bricks. The design lobby has a concierge service around the clock. In the residential complex « PORTLAND » many planning solutions of the European format are offered, penthouses are located on the last floors. Part of the apartments is rented without walls, and part with a sub-district finish. Ceiling height from 3.1 to 4 meters. It is possible to combine apartments. In the project, the main decoration of the apartment was picturesque views of the Moscow River.  The residential complex « PORTLAND » has a developed infrastructure. The project for the improvement of the courtyard and promenade was developed by specialists of the West 8 bureau. On the closed territory there are playgrounds for different ages, 3 grout zones, a basketball court and a dog walking platform. The project provides a rooftop garden with a stylo, from which you can go down directly to the courtyard. Along the water, promenades for relaxing walks are arranged. Modern security systems are installed throughout the complex, intercoms are connected, and round-the-clock video surveillance is conducted. Protected underground parking is equipped for car owners. There are pantries for storing seasonal things. The residential complex « PORTLAND » is located in the northern part of the Pechatniki district on the banks of the Moscow River in the waters of the Southern River Port. Here is the longest river coastline in the city — 13 kilometers. Around the territory of the South Port there are more than a dozen shopping centers and supermarkets. Within walking distance there is everything for a comfortable life: fitness clubs, restaurants, cafes, buty salons, service companies and much more. In the immediate environment there are a variety of parks. 
Residential complex Datskiy kvartal
Residential complex Datskiy kvartal
Moscow, Russia
from
€73,675
Area 28–105 m²
67 properties 67
Completion date: 2021
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Feel the charm of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Everything is nearby and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! We took into account every little thing so that you can enjoy everyday life - A courtyard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking space - and this is far from all the advantages of having underground parking. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Parents of the smallest tenants will be delighted with the stroller, locked with a magnetic lock. All small-sized family transport — stroller, bicycles and scooters — will be fine waiting for you here until next time. You can wash the wheels of a stroller or paw with a pet in special rooms located next to the stroller. Transport accessibility: Less than 1km from MKAD: near Ostashkovskoye and Altufievskoye highway; 15 minutes to the metro « Altufievo », « Bibirevo », « Medvedkovo »; 7 minutes on foot to the nearest public transport stop. Internal infrastructure: Feel the charm of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Everything is nearby and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. — 2 municipal kindergartens and a municipal school — Medical Center — Shops, pharmacies, beauty salons, cafes, bakeries on the first floors of the complex
Apart - hotel Koroleva 13
Apart - hotel Koroleva 13
Moscow, Russia
from
€108,478
Area 45–56 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The facility is located in a picturesque eco-location: Ostankino Park — 5 minutes walk, Ostankino pond — 3 minutes, the museum-estate of Ostankino and the Ostankino Palace — 10 minutes. / p Features: / p ul li additional noise insulation layer on the walls and ceiling, « floating » floors that absorb vibration and fluctuations / li li a modern smart home system that allows you to automate and optimize life / li li On the second floor there will be a clubhouse with a children's room, a cinema and a meeting room / li li own fitness room with pool and patio / li li multi-storey mechanized parking with a sink for car owners, guest parking / li li used roof with terraces – mix of workers and lounge areas in the fresh air / li li in the input groups – reception zones / li li access control, video surveillance around the perimeter of the complex and in common areas, 24/7 communication with the dispatch and management company / li /ul Near the house there are such attractions as the Ostankino Palace, the Temple of the Life-Giving Trinity in Ostankin, the House-Museum of Academician S.P. Koroleva ( cosmonautics museum ), VDNH, Ostankino TV tower, Museum of Television Art. / p From the nearest cafes and restaurants, you can mark the cafe « Academy », VDNH food court, famous donuts on 1st Ostankino Street, restaurant « Ottepel » and family cafe « Farm » on VDNH.You can have a good time in the library on ul. Argunovskaya, have fun with your family and friends at VDNH ( packet, coworking, cafe and bookstore in the Book Pavilion, VR ), as well as on a rink in Goncharovsky park. / p  
Residential complex ZhK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZhK Rotterdam
Moscow, Russia
from
€145,091
Area 28–144 m²
128 properties 128
Completion date: 2024
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: The Rotterdam LCD has an excellent location that will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro – the station is within walking distance and by car. The Warsaw highway connects the residential complex with the TTK, and through the Lusinovsky and Mytnaya streets – with the Garden Ring. As an alternative route, you can use the Nagatinsky embankment: the road along the Moscow River will lead to the Kremlin and the Paveletsky Station. For a leisurely trip, tram routes are provided, and in the warm season – cycle routes along the river. Transport accessibility: Just 5 minutes walk to the Nagatinskaya metro and 8 minutes from the Upper Kotly IEC". Near Aeroexpress to the Domodevo metro". TTK 2.2 km and 4.9 km to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: If you are looking for the perfect balance between relaxation and work and have an active life position - LCD "Rotterdam" you will like. In LCD: coworking zones, playhab and playgrounds for the whole family. Proximity to the business center of Moscow, surrounded by 5 parks, near sports and entertainment centers If you like picturesque views and long walks - LCD Rotterdam is an excellent option for you, as it is located right on Nagatina Embankment with access to the Moscow River! In ZhK "Rotterdam" a balance is maintained between a skyscraper and a low-rise building that has not lost the feeling of comfort and does not give the impression of urban jungle If you like to be on top and without restrictions - choose the upper floors For those who value comfort and their own time For those who value comfort and personal space For those who care about comfort, safety and personal space in a pre-memory area
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Moscow, Russia
from
€274,920
Area 41–101 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow. br / Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first. / p  
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Moscow, Russia
from
€204,248
Area 28–136 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment. br / According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces br / The courtyard is landscaped and has everything you need for a comfortable pastime: walking paths, areas for children's entertainment and places for adult recreation. br / br / Author's architecture, stylish lobby, underground parking, own kindergarten — all this will delight residents of the new project « FORST ». / p  
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Moscow, Russia
from
€108,528
Area 22–188 m²
634 properties 634
Completion date: 2024
Summer lives in the south In the southern case of Moscow, surrounded by parks, a new district of the southern gardens will grow. Its name blows the warmth and aroma of blooming trees. The relaxed atmosphere of the south creates warm shades and natural materials for coatings, a variety of fruits and evergreen trees, Hedges and the aesthetics of the Mediterranean garden. In houses with expressive facade plastic – a large selection of apartment formats, from studios to spacious 3 - x rooms with kitchen - living room. From here it is easy with any means of transport, to get to the city center. On the first floors there are shops, cafes with summer terraces, fitness rooms and salons. - / p Availability of subway stations 3 convenient descent to the SBV Improvement of the "Gardens of the Mediterranean " Moscow registration Schools and kindergartens in the South Butovo region Apartments with a terrace
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
€281,133
Area 34–123 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
Agency: One Moscow
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / The modern dominant of the historical center of the capital, the perfect synergy of architectural traditions and progressive urban motifs, a classic view of luxury and comfort. The chamber here harmoniously coincides with the dynamic rhythm of the metropolis. br / Club House Glorax Aura Belorusskaya is located in the central part of the city, just a 10-minute drive from the Kremlin and Manezhnaya Square. Classic architecture developed by the international bureau MLA +. Nostalgia for the past and respect for traditions allowed us to complement the multifaceted appearance of Moscow with an outstanding example of architecture of the 20th century. br / br / Chamber courtyard with a wall with a waterfall, lobby for an exclusive design project, developed infrastructure of the central district with high-catering restaurants, luxury boutiques and trendy shopping centers, theaters and museums, beauty salons and fitness centers create ideal living conditions. And the innovative engineering systems that the house is equipped with provide residents with privacy and complete safety. br / Enjoy the premium quality of life and the benefits of an elite and prosperous environment that covers all the needs of modern residents of the capital. Successful and vibrant personalities live here! br / br / Everything for a life worthy of you: br / br / Elite club house for 183 apartments br / Location in the area of Leningradsky Prospekt 10 minutes from the Belorusskaya metro station br / Prestigious northwest direction, business and cultural center of Moscow br / Strict and classic architecture from the international bureau MLA + br / Chamber courtyard for the author's design project from the English bureau AEDAS br / Panoramic windows, bay windows br / Lobby ( with fireplace and minibar ) and entrance group for an exclusive design project from the English bureau AEDAS br / Fitness room for individual and group classes only for residents br / Three-level underground parking at 136 m \ m with tire podging points and electric vehicle charges br / Smart House and Smart Apartment — Modern Engineering Systems for Privacy and Security br / A variety of layouts from ergonomic studios 31 sq.m. to spacious apartments 122 sq.m. Penthouses with an area of 145-165 sq.m. br / All apartments with White box br / Security: closed territory, entrance by Face ID, entry to the parking lot by state donor / p  
