A house, an apartment, a villa Artilērijas 65

ABOUT THE PROJECT: We have completed a full renovation of the building, which includes the installation of all new utilities - electrical wiring, plumbing, and sewage networks. New partition walls have been constructed, and apartment entrance doors have been installed, complying with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The building's facade has been renovated and insulated, as well as the basement areas. The apartments are equipped with a ventilation system, and underfloor heating has been installed for heating. A new roof covering has also been built. As a result of the renovation, spacious double-glazed windows, French balconies, or doors leading to terraces have been installed. In the historically preserved and charming guardian's house, we have provided a place for residents to store bicycles and baby strollers. The basement spaces have been used to create storage rooms for each apartment. In this project, all apartments have been fully finished, and if necessary, we will be happy to assist with furniture design. Our functionally planned apartments boast high-quality interiors made from natural finishing materials. They feature solid surface bathtubs, "Laufen" and "Grohe" plumbing fixtures, ceramic tiles, Class 33 laminate or three-layer oak parquet, and veneered doors selected for the comfort of the new residents. Each apartment is equipped with an individual heat meter, as well as hot and cold water meters. Energy Efficiency: Taking into account the buyers' demands for energy-efficient and sustainable housing, we have carried out a building reconstruction to achieve Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings. External insulation work has been done, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. A ventilation system has been installed in each room. Heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. Solar panels have been installed on the roof. These investments are currently considered the most cost-effective solution for cost savings in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive low utility bills. PRIVACY IN THE CITY CENTER: The project consists of only 12 apartments located in a large, beautiful, and enclosed courtyard, and almost every apartment has its own terrace or balcony. ENERGY CLASS A AND A+: Projects offering Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings are very rare in the center of Riga. Heating for the apartments is provided by a heat pump, and there is a ventilation system in the apartments, as well as solar panels on the roof. GREEN AND PROMISING AREA: The Grizinkalns district is part of the UNESCO cultural heritage with a historical feel and green recreation areas. Here, modern comfort meets the tranquility and charm of nature. MODERN LAYOUT AND STYLISH INTERIOR: The building previously served as a storage facility for props from Riga's film studios, so the interior of the apartments and the restored historical staircases emphasize the industrial character of the building. Green Environment and Sustainability: One of the advantages of Grizinkalns is the large, enclosed, and green courtyards. Our project has also found its home in such a courtyard, where many century-old trees grow, complemented by shrubs and evergreen plantings, as well as other thoughtful landscaping solutions. Almost every apartment is offered its own balcony or terrace, which, considering the small number of apartments, will ensure peace, quiet, and privacy in the center of Riga. Thinking about preserving our environment, waste sorting will be provided. In our project, each apartment has the opportunity to purchase its own covered parking space, and there is also the possibility to charge your electric car.