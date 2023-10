About the complex

We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.