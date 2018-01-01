A house, an apartment, a villa Bruņinieku 93c

  1. Realting.com
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
Other complexes
Dommo Park
Dommo Park
Uinsky District, Russia
from
€78,000
Completion date: 2007
55ha Logistics & Industrial DOMMO PARK offers built-to-suit solutions and land plots with infrastructure and on the southern entranse of Riga, Latvija, crossroad of A8 highway and the A5 – Riga ring road. LOGISTICS Perfect location on A5/A8 and built-in infrastructure and domestic sewage networks makes DOMMO PARK ideal for logistic operations, distribution centres and/or regional supply-chain hubs. E-COMMERCE AND FULFILMENT CENTRES DommoPark is the right choice for those who are looking for development of huge regional handling/distribution hubs and fulfilment center serving e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Jingdong, Alibaba ,eBay, Rakuten, B2W, Zalando and others. MANUFACTURING DommoPark welcomes heavy and light manufacturing, test/repair center R&D with built-in office spaces and warehousing.
P5 loģistika (Piche)
P5 loģistika (Piche)
Medyanka, Russia
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways.
Art Luxury House
Art Luxury House
Medyanka, Russia
from
€14,336
Completion date: 2015
Residential complex «Art Luxury House» - a worthy example of the best real estate in Europe for people who are accustomed to luxury and are not going to live differently! A private terrace with a Jacuzzi on the upper floors, exclusive neighborhood with the elite segments of society, exclusive layout and an area that is under the protection of UNESCO sensitive - it's all available now! Apartments in Riga "Luxe" in the LCD «Art Luxury House» are waiting for you! Erected near the complex, there are areas that are forbidden for building - Kronvald-Parks and Esplanade, water channel and embankment of the Daugava. Equipped park with paths for sport and sitting areas, will allow support in the form of health, and spend time with the whole family.
