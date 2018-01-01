A house, an apartment, a villa Krasotāju iela 13

About the complex

Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..