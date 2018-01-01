  1. Realting.com
A house, an apartment, a villa Raņķa Dambis 31

Medyanka, Russia
About the complex

The beautiful Ranka Dambis 31 building was designed by renowned Riga architect Wilhelm Hofmanis. The building is built 20. the beginning of the century and is characterized by the means of artistic expressiveness of the Art Nouveau style, which appears in the decorative design of the facades of the building. The building will be completely renovated, but the apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently, respectively, allowing repairs to be carried out at their discretion. The space and brightness of the apartments are created by the large windows, as well as the ceiling height characteristic of historical buildings - 3.5 m. ​​As part of the renovation of the building, its magnificent facade will be completely renovated and new facade lighting will be installed, as well as historical wooden windows with high heat transfer coefficient and sound insulation will be installed, which will make the building even more expressive. In the attic, insulation work will be carried out and the roofing will be covered with a protective layer. In turn, new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) will be built inside the building, a new heating unit and new ventilation ducts with an individual recuperation system for each apartment will be built. There will be a closed, landscaped area around the building, where it will be possible to park cars and bicycles, while a new video surveillance system will be installed for additional security.
Medyanka, Russia
