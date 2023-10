Shlyapniki, Russia

from €3,200

Unimarine Business Centre is the second successful business and shopping centre project implemented by Unimars on Duntes Street. The modern six-story building is characterized by a refined style and meets all international criteria for Class A office buildings. The new center is located next to the existing Unimars Marine Center. The total area of the building is 7000 square meters. On its ground floor there are conference rooms, a modern cafeteria and a restaurant where you can taste delicious meals in a pleasant atmosphere.Moderna Quite a unique feature of Unimarine Business Center is its spa-center, where the pool and baths will provide relaxation. On the other five floors of the building there are offices of various sizes with a possible area of 50 sq.m. up to 1500 sq.when creating the layout of the premises and choosing finishing materials, the wishes of the customer are taken into account, the offices are fully ready for immediate use. The underground garage of the building provides space for 40 tenant company management machines, but guests and employees can use the above-ground parking with 160 seats installed near the business center. The building has 3 high-speed elevators. Operating expenses: Operating expenses include round-the-clock physical security, technical service, management, cleaning of common areas, collection and removal of garbage and snow, cleaning of the territory (except for individually consumed utilities, payment for telephone and internet). Room decoration: Office space layout is adapted to the lessee. The lessor will perform the standard finishing of the premises in accordance with the building specification and the layout chosen by the lessee. The basic rental rate includes a standard finish. If the finish is more expensive, additional expenses are borne by the lessee. Location: Location-The Business Center is located in a fast-growing part of the city, in the north-west of the central part of the city just a 10-minute drive from the center. Nearby is the seaport of Riga. The advantageous location is characterized by a short distance from the large transport arteries (Duntes Street, Ganibu dam, Valdemara Street), which allows you to get to any place of the city or airport without effort and congestion. On Duntes Street next to Unimarine is the Sky & more complex. New residents are waiting for the apartment building Duntes Oaks. Branches of many banks are located nearby. In the future, the northern tunnel will pass through this area, connecting it with Pardaugava.