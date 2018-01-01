  1. Realting.com
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Manufaktūra

Medyanka, Russia
About the complex

Manufaktūra is one of the fastest growing business parks on our portfolio. On the premises, there are a lot of enterprises from multiple industries that operate in the fields of poligraphy, furniture production, velosport and motosport product selling. Offered premises are suited for those who seek premises for office needs as well as for enterpreneurs who are planning to start production, sell goods or store them in a warehouse. The rental fee is being determined depending on the main function of the premises and the need for room customization. Available area is from 10m2 up to 2 500m2 and more. Total property area 32 000m2. Unique premises are available with a separate entrance on the first floor.
Medyanka, Russia
