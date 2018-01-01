  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Kipsala

A house, an apartment, a villa Kipsala

Medyanka, Russia
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The warehouse center ĶĪpsala offers to rent cold and heated warehouses, class B offices, premises for wholesale and retail trade, as well as paved territory. Our location in the immediate vicinity of the Daugava coast also allows us to offer winter storage of yachts and boats – both in the open air and in the corresponding hangars. Already in the XVII century, when the history of Kipsala was just beginning, warehouses on the island played an important role. Mentions of them are found in the historical chronicles of the island in subsequent centuries. Continuing the tradition, today we offer on our paved area of over 3 hectares the rental of cold and heated warehouses with an area of 55 m2. The warehouses on Kipsala have an advantageous geographical location, which is equally convenient for both road and water transport, and are also within direct reach of the city center, the port, the central railway station and RIX airport.
New building location
Medyanka, Russia
Similar complexes
Jaunlazdu mājas
Ordinsky District, Russia
from
€560
Villa Milia
Medyanka, Russia
Katrīnas Pagalms
Medyanka, Russia
Merķeļa 2
Medyanka, Russia
from
€1,52M
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Medyanka, Russia
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Kipsala
Medyanka, Russia
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Oktyabrsky District, Russia
from
€9,000
NP Jelgava Business Park is one of the best reconstructed industrial parks in Latvia with kopejo platiba 23 ha and leasable space platiba more than 70 000 m2. The industrial park is located in the historical territory of the car industry company RAF (Riga automobile factory), which for many years was one of the most important industrial objects in the national economy of the country, therefore NP Jelgava Business Park is especially suitable for production with high-power power supply and offers spacious production facilities. Strategically advantageous location for business – Jelgava city-one of the industrial centers in Latvia, with highly developed infrastructure and long production traditions. Plus opportunities for attracting skilled labor and rapid growth of the company. NP Jelgava business park is available to rent razosana premises, warehouse and office space.
Villa Milia
Villa Milia
Medyanka, Russia
Completion date: 2020
Villa Milia Jurmala Additional information Concept Connection between the generations, time bond, memory of the great people that made their history of life and left an input to the city´s, country´s and world´s history. This is what is important to be kept in the memory, life, and be passed this important item further along the relay of generations. Nostalgia for the great times of Latvia in the beginning of the 20th century with its economic growth and beautiful, bright people who lived at that time. People for whom the words: "I'm doing it for your country!" were not empty words. So, the idea arose to create a new reading of the famous Villa Benjamin and devote it to the great woman, Emilia Benjamin - the hostess of the Villa Milia. Architecture The architecture and interiors of the halls is the creation of the Latvian star designer Zane Tetere – modern, monumental and Jurmala-style light and open at the same time. Project architect Zane Farm has its own recognizable, modern, easy and compelling and unexpectedly monumental style, with an emphasis on form and attention to detail. Architectural concept is graceful, artistic blend of the last great style-sophisticated Art Deco and concise functionalism popular in the Jurmala of 30ies of the last century. Latest technologies were used when designing the project, the most qualitative natural building and interior materials – fine woods and marble in the interior, blacksmithed components on the façade. The central axis of the entire composition is the lone bonsai located directly in front of the main entrance. Its elegance is underlined by a double arch, like the gates of time, framing the passage to the building. Nine-meter door opening is made of specially treated Japanese pine. Subtle play of colors and halftones create two major basic façade materials, the noble granite of the Jurmala´s sand beach´s color and two kinds of fine grain mosaic – creamy golden and light grey same as the cool waves of the Baltic. Special faceted carving on the glass panels fencing the balconies is giving the building lightness and spectacular shine. Small waterfall running in front of the entrance is wrapping into the quiet sound of the falling water, calming and tuning to the philosophical mood. According to the wise ancient teaching of Feng Shui, falling inflowing water brings prosperity and richness to the house. Interior Interior finish of the public spaces of the Villa Milia also is made using rare expensive materials. In the hall´s premises it is a silver travertine, which is also sometimes called a young marble. On its bright, gentle background, the doors stand out in an overwhelmingly effective manner (the entrance height of the apartments is 2.4 meters), and the Cirikota panels, out of very solid timber that features a breath-taking pattern. Multitude of the light sources from an eye-catching chandelier to a soft lighting of the walls and apartment numbers makes the objects and details voluminous, widening he space. Location Location of the project is the key element of any real estate project and Villa Milia has a special one. Villa Milia is located at: 21 Dzintaru Avenue, Jurmala, Latvia, (hereinafter referred to as the Project). Dzintaru Avenue is the Golden Mile, the area of exclusive private villas and luxury houses-buildings. Luxury building creates a special social environment with its security, tranquility and respectability. Dzintaru Avenue is the Centre of Jurmala, at the same time, the project is in the first line, away from the noise. Only the dune area of 100 meters separates the project territory from the sea. Walk to the sea only takes a minute, and 3-minute walk to the legendary Jurmala Park. Next door is the restaurant of the Light House hotel, in 5 minutes the Dzintari Concert Hall and the central pedestrian Jomas Street. In a 10-minute drive, the largest shopping center in Jurmala with a Rimi supermarket and Livu Aquapark is located. Description Not to compromise, not to choose between beauty or quality, infrastructure or privacy, modern technologies or comfort - the ideal project, this is how we designed the Villa Milia. Club project Villa Milia (total 15 apartments) is a sample collection of real estate, such projects are out of competition, out of the market, they are always in demand and always in price. By buying an apartment in the Villa Milia, the owner enters into the LEGEND.club and enjoys all the privileges and options the quarter´s infrastructure: SPA with a cardio gym, Pilates and yoga, Memories restaurant and Legend.Beach beach club. Villa Milia is positioned as a continuation of the LEGEND. quarter, with the same philosophy, concept and quality requirements, In the house, there are only three (!) floors, unlike those conventional newly built projects in Jurmala. Due to this, the height of the ceilings on the first two floors is 3.50 meters, and of the last, third floor it is 3.80 m. The original project includes 15 apartments, although potential owners at an early stage of construction can take advantage of the opportunity of replanning by combining the apartments. Option for the apartments of the first floors is an option to administer an area ranging from 50 to 150 meters, in their turn, the benefit of the penthouses is the roof with a marquise, allowing one to indulge to relaxation at the nature, almost without leaving home.
Filozofu Rezidence
Filozofu Rezidence
Medyanka, Russia
from
€93,025
Completion date: 2019
Apartments are offered for sale in the new project "Filozofu rezidence" with views of the Daugava and old town landscapes. “Filozofu Rezidence” is located in Pardaugava, in a landscaped area of ​​4,200m², 20 minutes walk to the Old Town. All the necessary infrastructure (public transport, shopping centers, education and sports facilities, etc.) is available on site. The project combines 2 multi-storey buildings (22 floors and 23 floors) with terraces and balconies of different sizes and directions, connected by an underground car park for over 100 cars. The unique feature of the project architecture is the location of the first residential floor, which is built at a height of 14 meters above the ground. At ground level under the roof, designed as the second floor of the building, there are children's, ping-pong and basketball courts. Buildings have “KONE” soundproof, high-speed design elevators. For the safety available 24-hour security, video surveillance cameras, intercoms, alarm systems. The project has 115 apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms. The apartments offer an area of 39m² to 258m². Each apartment has a balcony and panoramic windows with wonderful city views. Ceiling height in apartments - 2.91m to 10 floors, higher - 3.11m, on the roof floor - 3.20m. Apartment entrance doors are made in Germany with ash wood cladding and stainless steel fittings. Penthouse: 3-level apartment with 7m high ceilings in the living room area. Panoramic view windows. On the first level there is a living room, a cabinet and a kitchen separated from the reception area, a spacious living room. Second level bedroom area, each apartment has a Master bedroom. The third level of the apartment is occupied by a 100 - 200m² large terrace surrounded by 3m high glass walls. "Filozofu rezidence" meets the security and comfort requirements of the Premium Class projects.
Realting.com
Go