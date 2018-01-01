  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Dienvidu vārti II kārta

A house, an apartment, a villa Dienvidu vārti II kārta

Medyanka, Russia
from
€4,720
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

THE INDUSTRIAL PARK OF CLASS A "SOUTHERN GATE" ON REZEKNE STREET BOASTS NOT ONLY MULTIFUNCTIONAL AND ADAPTABLE TO VARIOUS BUSINESS NEEDS PREMISES, BUT ALSO AN ADVANTAGEOUS LOCATION, WHICH IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM ALL SIDES OF RIGA. On the territory of four hectares there are office and warehouse premises, as well as production and retail premises. All buildings in the "Southern Gate" are built in compliance with the principles of energy efficiency and thereby reduce the costs of tenants. They are equipped with modern communications and telecommunications to meet all the requirements of companies. There are high-strength concrete floors with a load capacity of five tons per square meter, suitable for manufacturing enterprises. In the premises with an area of 300-2500 square meters there is a place for both small businesses and grandiose projects.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Medyanka, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Krasotāju iela 13
Medyanka, Russia
from
€119,350
Staraja Rusas 8
Medyanka, Russia
from
€110,000
Valdemāra 37
Medyanka, Russia
from
€450
Abava Biznesa Parks
Medyanka, Russia
from
€1,250
Rēdera Nami
Medyanka, Russia
from
€40,000
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Medyanka, Russia
from
€4,720
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Mežaparka Rezidences
Mežaparka Rezidences
Medyanka, Russia
Completion date: 2020
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, which combines the opportunities of modern technologies and aesthetic values. The architectural solution of each building has been tailor-made according to the specific relief of each land plot, taking into account the scenery of the dunes, rational use of the land plot, and well considered layout of indoor premises towards the cardinal directions. The land plots are enclosed by a combined type of fencing with fence structures alternating with green hedges and clusters of plants. To ensure that the buildings are in harmony with the natural environment of Mežaparks, they are constructed from modern, high quality materials that complement the district’s characteristically reserved style.
Green Park
Green Park
Ordinsky District, Russia
from
€6,580
Ultra energy efficient premises; „Built to Suit” - all premises are adaptable to Customer’s needs (planning, number of docks, ramps, number of lateral nodes, etc.); Excellent location – the territory of the park borders on Riga International Airport. Closeness of public transport (bus stop at a distance of only 500 m). 15 minutes to the centre of Riga; SMART LED SENSOR lights – programmable, dimmable, iPad controlled, energy efficiency is by 30% higher than that of LED lamps, by 95% more energy efficient than incandescent bulbs; Wind turbines and solar panels will reduce the management costs of the premises even more; Access and time control have been installed, enabling the management of the company to receive reports on the time each employee spends at work and to control the access of each employee to the premises; Free advertising space on the facade of the building.
Bruņinieku 93c
Bruņinieku 93c
Medyanka, Russia
from
€9,000
Completion date: 2023
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
Realting.com
Go