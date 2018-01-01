A house, an apartment, a villa Jurmala Park House

Kishertsky District, Russia

from €96,600

Completion date: 2011

The Sun Republic project is located in the sunniest of the Republic on the Baltic Sea coast, saulkrasti town, the Ķīšup estuary, 150 m away from the sea. Residential home designed to be in full harmony with the surrounding environment, the architecture created by the architect's Office ' Jay, Zāber and ash ". The territory of the Republic of the Sun shows a heart shape, which has 16 951 m2. It contains 7 buildings, together with the draft 124 apartments terraces DR. The housing area of 19.3 m2 up to 148.0 m2. Price: starting from EUR 73 555. You can also buy flats with full decoration. Public convenience built in underground parking, all the State-of-the-art communications, children's town, a restaurant, a sports centre, across the River, the bridge will be built, which not only will connect the Republic with the glorious sun Beach, but also give a romantic shade of the surrounding landscape. The variable terrain of the territory, which places reached 9 metres in height, allows you to enjoy the unique natural landscape from the apartment Windows throughout the building. Patron of the leisure activity of citizens, it may be either passive gulšņāšan the sun-warmed sand or lounge beside blooming Jasmine in the shadows and an active-swimming, surfing, fishing, gathering mushrooms and berries in the woods of nearby reading. While in winter-skiing and walking under a snow covered pine hats or fun rides on the roller coaster.