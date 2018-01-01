Līvzemes 26b

Potapovo, Russia

from €55,281

25–110 m² 210

Completion date: 2025

Complex location: Complex 1st Don is located 7 km from MKAD on the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural environment. The project has a fairly large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the world. Beacon sections form a visual L form in buildings, which gives the development structure and volume rhythm. Different floors of buildings also work on the sense of dynamics. The warm facade color palette reflects the nature of the Don. In the evenings, houses are transformed thanks to architectural illumination, stand out favorably against the urban background. Nature has a positive effect on humans at all levels of perception: through vision, smells, sounds, tactile sensations. Near ZhK the First Don: Ermolinsky Park, Vidnovsky Forest Park, Zhukovsky Park. Transport accessibility: The complex is conveniently located 7 km from MKAD along the M-4 Don highway (via Vidnoye). The distance to Kashirsky highway is 12 km. A developed network of public land transport routes allows you to get to the metro and the center of Moscow. The existing Kalinina Paveletsky railway station is a 15-17 minute walk (MCD-5 in 2025-2026). Internal infrastructure: The 1st Don project is adjacent to a rapidly developing area, the main infrastructure of which has already developed. The construction of modern residential complexes in the district has its advantages: a thoughtful and comfortable urban environment is formed here. As for the internal infrastructure, the quarter will have its own municipal 2 kindergartens and a school that will help combine the pleasant with the useful. The territory of the complex is permeated with a whole network of picturesque hiking trails, allowing you to get to any corner of the district. The main routes, as usual, are « trading ». They pass along shops, cafes and other representatives of commerce and are separated from the carriageway by the green « phito » - wall. Among large social facilities, there is a clinic and a shopping center with an adjoining area for public events. Cozy begins with a thoughtful entrance. Through entrances are filled with light due to continuous glazing. There is an entrance to them from the street and from the courtyard.