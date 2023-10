Moscow, Russia

from €69,921

25–105 m² 59

Completion date: 2021

Complex location: Feel the charm of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Everything is nearby and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! We took into account every little thing so that you can enjoy everyday life - A courtyard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking space - and this is far from all the advantages of having underground parking. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Parents of the smallest tenants will be delighted with the stroller, locked with a magnetic lock. All small-sized family transport — stroller, bicycles and scooters — will be fine waiting for you here until next time. You can wash the wheels of a stroller or paw with a pet in special rooms located next to the stroller. Transport accessibility: Less than 1km from MKAD: near Ostashkovskoye and Altufievskoye highway; 15 minutes to the metro « Altufievo », « Bibirevo », « Medvedkovo »; 7 minutes on foot to the nearest public transport stop. Internal infrastructure: Feel the charm of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Everything is nearby and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. — 2 municipal kindergartens and a municipal school — Medical Center — Shops, pharmacies, beauty salons, cafes, bakeries on the first floors of the complex