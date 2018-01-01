  1. Realting.com
  A house, an apartment, a villa Rēdera Nami

Medyanka, Russia
from €40,000

Medyanka, Russia
from
€40,000
About the complex

"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
Other complexes
Juglas Residence
Juglas Residence
Shlyapniki, Russia
from
€184,500
Completion date: 2020
New project in the very center of Jugla Thanks to its great location, JUGLAS RESIDENCE is the right home for families with children. The house has only 4 spacious two-storey apartments with private terraces in a quiet, green place, which will make you feel like in a private house. We offer customers to buy apartments with a gray finish, precisely because gray finish is not only an opportunity to create your dream home, but also the most advantageous way to buy an apartment - the landlord chooses materials and solutions that suit his capabilities, and does not pay for things he does not need. In addition, it is possible to change the existing layout in gray-finished apartments, for example, to build partitions. Thus, the landlord can choose the layout of the apartment down to the smallest detail, creating his dream home. Upon request, we can offer you the most suitable housing planning, design project development and finishing services. A special advantage of these apartments is the high ceilings (3.50m), high-quality REHAU PVC Windows, storage space, large terraces where you can enjoy delicious BBQ dishes with friends or family. Also, everyday well-being is improved by a tidy environment - a green courtyard, paved paths and a playground for children.
STABU 100
STABU 100
Medyanka, Russia
from
€93,600
Completion date: 2020
Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
Katrīnas Pagalms
Katrīnas Pagalms
Medyanka, Russia
Completion date: 2021
New project "Katrīnas Pagalms" in the quiet center, at the intersection of Katrīnas Dam and Piena Street, near Viesturdārzs. The new project consists of three buildings. The property is located in a very advantageous location, close to the Rimi shopping center, restaurants, cafes, and the elegant Viesturdārzs. It is only a 20-minute walk from the heart of the city. After the construction of the new apartments, they will be divided into separate property units. The advantages of the project are definitely its location, availability of parking spaces, which is certainly important, as well as the opportunity to purchase storage space for various belongings. • Renovated facade and roof of the building; • Fully renovated staircases; • Well-maintained, illuminated courtyard with paved walkways; • Replacement of all utilities; • Closed courtyard area with automatic gates; • Each apartment will have its own heat and water meters; • All apartments equipped with internet connections, installed water, ventilation, and electricity outlets for kitchen appliances; • Storage space and parking spaces will be available for an additional fee.
