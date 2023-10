Medyanka, Russia

The apartments are sold in their current condition, allowing renovations to be carried out as they see fit. The apartment has preserved such authentic elements as wooden floors, old wooden doors. The building complex at Krāsotaju Street 13 is expected to be put into operation in the fall of 2022. Neighborhood Krāsotaiu iela is a quiet and old street that has historically been a part of Avotu and Grīziņkalns neighborhoods. Your own street got its name at the end of the 19th century, associating it with cloth dyers. At the end of the 19th century, the construction of the street was also started. The street is characterized by its excellent location, being in the center of the city, but at the same time separated from the main traffic and people flows. Nearby are two of the most beautiful city parks - Ziedondārzs and Grīziņkalns, offering recreational opportunities, sports activities and the presence of nature in the city center. The parks are very popular with families with children, young people engaged in sports activities, as well as pet owners who appreciate the dog walking areas created there. Become a resident of the neighborhood and make your home in a completely renovated and renovated building.