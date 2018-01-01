A house, an apartment, a villa City Home

  1. Realting.com
Medyanka, Russia
from
€76,000
City Home From 48,000 EUR (monthly loan payment from 161.21 * EUR) From 24 to 106 m2 103 Miera Street, Riga The aim of the project is to offer a quality but affordable living environment for anyone who wants to build their own home - where they can live, relax and work - while maintaining all the amenities provided by the city center. The project has 68 apartments, which are divided into one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments, as well as 26 surface parking lots and 63 warehouses. Only high-quality materials are used in the construction of the multi-apartment residential complex, guaranteeing thick enough walls to sleep peacefully at night and keep you warm in winter. When booking an apartment in the first stage of project construction, you have the opportunity to choose a variant of the apartment's finishing materials from the range offered by Interbaltija. More about the project: The City Home building is energy efficient, with a modern architecture that blends into the city’s historic buildings. The total area of ​​the land is 1836 m2, but the area of ​​all apartments is 3267 m2. Along with the apartments, the supposed parts of the land are also included in the property. The yard of the project is landscaped and green with decorative plantings. It has a large, beautiful ash, a children's playground and 26 parking spaces. A modern charging station for electric cars will be installed in the yard. The project is fully adapted to accommodate people with disabilities and mothers with prams. High-speed elevators will take you from the apartment to the basement. Security is guaranteed by good lighting in the yard and video surveillance cameras installed in the stairwells. Access to the stairwell is via secure RFID cards and intercoms. All apartments are fully finished and have a 2.85m high ceiling. Some apartments have a balcony. In the attic apartments you can enjoy the natural sunlight. Energy efficiency meets the highest standards today. This is ensured by high-quality masonry partitions, double glazing, individual water and heat meters, as well as a high-quality heating unit with automatic heat supply. The City Home building will be guaranteed low utility bills in both summer and winter. All apartments have the latest generation of high-speed optical internet.
2022
Villa Milia
Medyanka, Russia
Tallinas iela 91
Medyanka, Russia
from
€350,000
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Medyanka, Russia
from
€219,200
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Ordinsky District, Russia
from
€19,500
TAL RESIDENCE
Medyanka, Russia
from
€176,015
Rembates 8
Rembates 8
Medyanka, Russia
from
€42,019
Completion date: 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a landscaped territory of 1.7 ha. The whole territory is greened and fenced with a hedge, as well as a fence. Two-section automatic gates and wickets are installed in the entrance. In the courtyard there is an equipped children's playground, sports ground, two-level parking. The building houses comfortable 1, 2, 3, and 4 - room comfort class apartments. The project is based on modern technical solutions and traditional requirements for residential buildings – comfort, safety, energy efficiency and individual approach. In buildings there is a zone for storing individual inventory. 24-hour security, video surveillance of the territory and parking. Building construction Monolithic, reinforced concrete frame, floors-monolithic reinforced concrete. External walls-FIBO blocks. The facade is insulated with stone wool and plastered. Foundation-reinforced concrete slab. Engineering communications Heating JSC "Riga heat", water supply and sewerage – cities. Internet, telephone, cable TV, satellite, alarm system. Kitchen stoves-electric. Apartments Apartments for sale are offered with white and finished finish. Ceiling height 2.7 m. each apartment is equipped with individual heat transfer meters and regulator.
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME
Medyanka, Russia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
Staraja Rusas 8
Staraja Rusas 8
Medyanka, Russia
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2018
The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
