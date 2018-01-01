  1. Realting.com
A house, an apartment, a villa Lāčplēša 24

Medyanka, Russia
€46,080
About the complex

New apartments in the city center! In the offer of an apartment in a fully renovated, historic building Lāčplēša 24, which are located in the active center of Riga with a well-developed infrastructure. Additional information The house consists of 47 apartments, 6 workshops of artists and 2 commercial premises. The building has 2 entrances. 20 Compact Studio apartments are available, ranging from 19.9 to 36 m²; 19 one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 27.9 to 59 m²; apartments with 2 bedrooms with an area of 51.3 to 77.3 m². The apartments are offered with complete interior decoration using high-quality materials from manufacturers in Germany and Finland. The building has completed the renovation work: • facade and roof, • new high-quality wood and plastic windows, • a new network of electricity wires, • a new water supply system, • new ventilation system for each – apartment separately for kitchen and bathroom, • new «Schindler» elevators, • new express-optical internet and TV, • plumbing – IDEAL standard (Germany), • parquet floor made of oak or ash, • heaters with thermoregulation and meters, • fire-resistant front doors in each apartment; • light bodies (Germany), • code key and intercom.
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Medyanka, Russia

Krasotāju iela 13
Medyanka, Russia
from
€119,350
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
Lāčplēša 36
Medyanka, Russia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2023
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.
KUBI
Medyanka, Russia
from
€227
KUBI is the newest business park of the Realto Group. The business park offers spacious retail, warehouse and production premises. Daugavgrīvas Street is located in a strategically advantageous place, near the Vanšu Bridge and it stretches through four districts of Riga – Āgenskalns, Dzirciems, Iļģuciems and Spilve. The rent on the first floor depends on the necessary adjustments to the premises. On the upper floors of the building there is a wide range of premises with price starting from 1 €/m2 The object development plan is based on sustainability and maximum efficient use of the building, realizing historical, economic and social potential. It is planned to develop the KUBI business park into a unifying center for the activities of tenants of various industries – with premises for light production, warehouses, trade and offices. Potential tenants have the opportunity to receive rooms individually adapted and in the required area. Currently, several rooms on the second floor of the building are already available for rent. The area, ceiling height and open – type layout are suitable for a wide variety of business specifics-showroom, warehouses or small production facilities with an office.
