A house, an apartment, a villa HOFFMANN REZIDENCE

Medyanka, Russia
About the complex

Premium apartments overlooking river Daugava and the Old town! offmann Rezidence at 13 Kugu str. is one of the most significant buildings in Riga designed by the famous Latvian architect-technician Wilhelm Hoffmann (1869–1945), which is designed in distinct Neo-Renaissance forms. The unique location opens a view of the Old Riga panorama, which will allow you to feel like a part of the heart of Riga, while the calm waters of the Daugava will soothe the tingling mind after a busy day. Additional information Hoffmann Rezidence embodies that special, inspiring state of peace provided by comfort and an environment that meets modern standards. This is a place with a unique view, where thoughts flow like yachts on the river Daugava on a warm summer afternoon. The project was launched in September 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in 2021. The development of the project foresees the reconstruction of this eclectic building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Hoffmann Residence is a 5-storey building, divided into 50 cozy apartments, 8 lofts and 7 exclusive penthouse apartments. There will be 6 private garages on the ground floor. The aim of this development project is to preserve the historical value of the building, while modernizing it with efficient engineering solutions. The comfortable 1 to 4 room apartments will have high ceilings, overlooking Daugava or the courtyard, and is only a 5-minute walk from the city center. Nevertheless, short distance to the Old Town and the city center, the area where the project is located has a convenient and developed infrastructure - convenient public transport, the National Library of Latvia, several parks and green areas for walking or outdoor sports, shopping is facilitated by convenient proximity to shops and shopping centers. For families with children, Hoffmann Rezidence is close to pre-school centers, kindergartens and schools.
Property Parametres
2021
New building location
Medyanka, Russia
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Medyanka, Russia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Krāsotāju 13
Krāsotāju 13
Medyanka, Russia
from
€40,800
Completion date: 2023
The apartments are sold in their current condition, allowing renovations to be carried out as they see fit. The apartment has preserved such authentic elements as wooden floors, old wooden doors. The building complex at Krāsotaju Street 13 is expected to be put into operation in the fall of 2022. Neighborhood Krāsotaiu iela is a quiet and old street that has historically been a part of Avotu and Grīziņkalns neighborhoods. Your own street got its name at the end of the 19th century, associating it with cloth dyers. At the end of the 19th century, the construction of the street was also started. The street is characterized by its excellent location, being in the center of the city, but at the same time separated from the main traffic and people flows. Nearby are two of the most beautiful city parks - Ziedondārzs and Grīziņkalns, offering recreational opportunities, sports activities and the presence of nature in the city center. The parks are very popular with families with children, young people engaged in sports activities, as well as pet owners who appreciate the dog walking areas created there. Become a resident of the neighborhood and make your home in a completely renovated and renovated building.
Rembates 8
Rembates 8
Medyanka, Russia
from
€42,019
Completion date: 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a landscaped territory of 1.7 ha. The whole territory is greened and fenced with a hedge, as well as a fence. Two-section automatic gates and wickets are installed in the entrance. In the courtyard there is an equipped children's playground, sports ground, two-level parking. The building houses comfortable 1, 2, 3, and 4 - room comfort class apartments. The project is based on modern technical solutions and traditional requirements for residential buildings – comfort, safety, energy efficiency and individual approach. In buildings there is a zone for storing individual inventory. 24-hour security, video surveillance of the territory and parking. Building construction Monolithic, reinforced concrete frame, floors-monolithic reinforced concrete. External walls-FIBO blocks. The facade is insulated with stone wool and plastered. Foundation-reinforced concrete slab. Engineering communications Heating JSC "Riga heat", water supply and sewerage – cities. Internet, telephone, cable TV, satellite, alarm system. Kitchen stoves-electric. Apartments Apartments for sale are offered with white and finished finish. Ceiling height 2.7 m. each apartment is equipped with individual heat transfer meters and regulator.
