Matīsa 52

Medyanka, Russia
€420
About the complex

The building has been put into operation after a full renovation. The house is located next to Ziedoņdārzs, a convenient public transport movement. Infrastructure - Developed with increasing value for the future, nearby shops, restaurants, sports clubs, etc. Finishes: final decoration, wooden windows Equipment: built-in kitchen, dish washer, oven, fridge, fitted bathroom, bath, towel dryer, washing machine house Parking: parking in the yard, car park in the courtyard Communications: gas heating with an individual meter, optical internet access, city water supply, urban sewerage Security: metal door, available alarm, code lock, locked staircase, closed courtyard Basement storage room. House and house extras - renovated building, windows face the yard, closed stairwell, elevator available. Territory - public transport, near the park, closed territory, parking place. Planning - functional and smart space design, two rooms separated, kitchen combined with a living room. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refridgerator, washing machine, oven, electric range, cooker hood, dish-washing machine. Extras - optical internet, video surveillance, intercom, air conditioner. Property and heating - attic, cellar, gas heating. Bathroom - two bathrooms, bidet, bath, shower. If this offer really addressed you, then I call for an apartment review. Submit your visit by email or by calling.
2017
Medyanka, Russia

Matīsa 52
Medyanka, Russia
from
€420
